After working many years in the Seward County Treasurer’s office, Tawanda Lewis was recently promoted to deputy treasurer. She talked about some of the work she has done for the county, the transition of the office from the Seward County Courthouse to the Administration Building, her transition into her current position and the effect the county’s website, sewardcountyks.org, has had on the flow of information to customers.

Q: When did you start with the county? A: I started Aug. 3, 1998.



Q: What have you done along the way? A: I have worked on vehicles for almost 17 years on the front line. I went from vehicles to taxes, and I worked there a real short time for about a year, year and a half. After that, I went to bookkeeping as the bookkeeper. I didn’t work there long either, probably about another year. Another year, I took the place of the deputy and been here since January of this year.



Q: What do you like most about working for the county? A: The benefits are good. Overall, I just like working for the county. I just like working, especially in this office, because you get to interact with the people. I like serving them and solving their issues just as fast and efficient as I can. That’s my goal for them – customer service. I’ve always been able to meet whatever it took to service the customers from selling them tags to going outside and putting on the tag. Whatever their needs are, I usually met the needs of the customers.



Q: What are some of your job duties? A: Reconciling the checkbook for the county. Pretty much taking care of the money. All of the money that comes in. Assisting the treasurer in anything that she might need help in, but mainly, it’s receiving in money that comes in to the county from the other offices and reconciling the bank statement for the county.



Q: What’s your busiest time of year? A: December is the busiest time of the year – tax time – and at the end of every month.



Q: How has the transition been from the courthouse to the Administration Building? A: When I started, they had bars on the windows in the old courthouse. A lot of the complaints were that sometimes, people would hit their head because they’d tried to lean in forward. We thought if we could get rid of those bars, it would be great. It would be more customer-friendly. Now, it’s like we need the bars again. It was kind of like a catch 22. We wanted to get rid of the bars to make it more customer friendly. We did that, and it was a huge move. We had to hire somebody to come in and help us move all that stuff for all the county, but overall really, I enjoy the new building.



Q: How has your transition been to deputy treasurer? A: I worked in the front for a long time. Anytime you work with the state, there’s always going to be changes constantly, but transitioning from the front to back here, it’s like you have to work with the backside of the office with the reports and everything. Now, it’s like you’ve gotta do almost kind of opposite of what you know at the front financially.



Q: Did you always want to work for the county? A: After working with National Beef, I had an opportunity to go to the vo-tech. I went there and graduated with honors. It was then I received a call that the county wanted someone, and from then on, I knew that this was going to be the place for me. Once I get there, it’s not going to change. It’s for retirement. I will be retiring.



Q: Any new laws people should be aware of tax wise or tag wise or anything else the treasurer takes care of? A: No other new laws that I know of at this time. I also maintain the website. I try to keep it updated as much as possible.



Q: How does the website help with the information process? Do you see fewer calls as far as people wanting to know about things? A: I really don’t see as much as fewer calls, but those people that cannot actually make it into the officer, I believe it makes it a lot easily accessible to get on there and print out whatever it is that they need. I have on there if they need a protest form, they can print it out. If they need information about homestead or vehicle tags, one thing the public may not know is they can actually go on to the website and find out an estimate of how much it actually costs to tag their vehicle.