



Accusations of misconduct, violation of code of conduct lead to intent to terminate track coach



ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



After several minutes of executive session Monday evening, the USD 480 school board ultimately decided to terminate the contracts of Tyson McGuire, who is currently employed as a teacher, head cross country coach, head track coach, P. E. Department Head and AVID Elective Teacher at Liberal High School. The resolution, Resolution No. 12-04-17, was unanimously approved at the meeting. “Whereas the Board of Education of said Unified School District No. 480, Seward County, finds that Tyson McGuire’s current contracts should be terminated for the reasons hereinafter set forth,” the resolution noted. “Now, therefore, be resolved by the Board of Education of Unified School District No. 480, Seward County. That is hereby declared to be the intent of the Board of Education of Unified School District No. 480, Seward County, to terminate the Employment Contracts of Tyson McGuire.” Section 3 of the resolution also detailed the reasoning behind the decision. “That the Notice shall contain the following, which are the reasons for the Board of Education’s intent to terminate said Contracts, to-wit: 1) During the 2015-2016 school year Mr. McGuire was rubbing Arnica on (a student’s) legs and while doing so, Mr. McGuire’s hands went up the student’s thighs and under the student’s spandex, whereby Mr. McGuire engaged in inappropriate physical contact with the student, causing the student to be very uncomfortable,” the resolution noted. “2) In November 2016, (a student) complained that Mr. McGuire engaged in inappropriate physical contact with (her) in a manner which made her uncomfortable. As a result of that complaint, Mr. McGuire was provided a written Letter of Expectations by the LHS Assistant Principal. The Letter of Expectations was dated Nov. 16, 2016 and stated, among other things, that Mr. McGuire was not to be alone with a student without another staff member or adult present and Mr. McGuire was to immediately report to an administrator or other staff member any interaction with a student that would be perceived as inappropriate. This letter was signed by Mr. McGuire. 3) On Nov. 13, 2017, (a student) reported that during track practice in the Redskin Field locker/office facilities, in the spring of 2017, Mr. McGuire was rubbing Arnica on (the student’s) calves without the presence of another adult or staff member. While applying the Arnica to (the student’s) calves, Mr. McGuire’s hands went up the back of her leg, under her spandex, whereby Mr. McGuire engaged in inappropriate physical contact with the student. Mr. McGuire’s interaction with (the student) made her very uncomfortable and violated the terms of the Nov. 16, 2016 Letter of Expectations. Mr. McGuire’s interaction was clearly inappropriate and should have been reported to an administrator and his failure to make such report was also a violation of the Nov. 16, 2016 Letter of Expectations. 4) Mr. McGuire’s conduct described above constitutes repeated activities of sexual harassment and inappropriate physical conduct with a student. 5) Mr. McGuire’s conduct described above violates Board Policy GBU, Ethics and GBU, Staff Student Relations.” The resolution concluded with a pair of final sections. “That the Notice shall state that Tyson McGuire is entitled to a hearing before the Board of Education with regard to the board’s action, provided that he file a written request for such hearing with the Clerk of the Board of Education within 10 days after the date of the Notice. That Tyson McGuire be immediately suspended with pay from all supplemental duties and supplemental contracts as of the date hereof until further action of the Board of Education and that written Notice of said suspension be delivered to Tyson McGuire as part of the Notice of Intent to Terminate Contract of Employment. Adopted by the Board of Education of Unified School District No. 480, Seward County, the 4th day of December, 2017.”