Southgate 6 Theatre owner Mitchell Theaters has expanded again.

The 70-year-old-Morley Theater reopened last week to sell out crowds after being closed several months for remodeling. Located in Borger, Texas, the historic theater was purchased in May by Mitchell Theatres.

The Morley, built in 1947, was designed by Jack Corgan of Dallas. It was originally operated by the Griffith-Consolidated Theater Chain. With its Grande Auditorium, the Morley is one of the few theaters operating to feature balcony seating.

Mitchell Theatres fully renovated the now five-screen theater, adding upgraded sound and new high back rocker seating. Leather recliners were added on the ground floor of the Grande Auditorium. An Arcade and Party room was also added, along with Oscar’s Lounge for customers to purchase Alcoholic Beverages.

The Grande Auditorium screen was replaced with a brand new, larger, curved screen. Measuring almost three stories tall and nearly 50 feet wide, the Morley now boasts one of the largest screens in the Texas Panhandle. With all new JBL speakers and 7.1 Digital sound, the Grande Auditorium will be “the place” to view the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Mitchell Theatres owns and operates a total of 107 screens in 15 locations across Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. In 2016, Mitchell Theaters was ranked the 44th largest movie theater chain in the nation. Mitchell Theatres continues to actively look for opportunities to grow and expand throughout the Midwest.



