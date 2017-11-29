





Christmasing in Plains coming Sunday



By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Every community has its way of celebrating the Christmas season, and one Meade County town’s annual festivity will turn a half century old this year. Sunday, Plains will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Christmasing in Plains, and this year’s theme is “50 Years of Christmas Cheer.” The fun starts at noon Sunday with a meal featuring a traditional holiday ham followed by the Wizzywig Craft and Gift Show now in its seventh year as part of Christmasing in Plains. The show runs till 6 p.m. at the Plains Community Building, and coordinator Jeanne Roberts said throughout the six hours of the celebration, there are plenty of other activities for people to enjoy. “The Bellas plays at 12:30,” she said. “They’re going to have the presentation of the parade marshals at 1 and the Snowflake King and Queen at 1, and at 1:30 is when the Quilts of Valor presentation is. At 2 o’clock, we’re doing the Turkey Fly. That’s on the tennis courts east of the Community Building.” The Turkey Fly is somewhat new to this year’s Christmasing, having been discontinued years ago and now brought back. “For some reason when we moved everything down to the Community Building, they quit doing the Turkey Fly,” Roberts said. “Everybody seemed to miss that. We’re bringing it back this year, and hopefully, it’ll continue.” Roberts said there will be three age groups with four prizes for each group. “They’re chasing ping pong balls, and if they get a ping pong ball with the right number on it, they’ll win a turkey,” she said. “We just keep saying, ‘Come chase down your Christmas dinner.’” This is in addition to all the items being sold at the Wizzywig show, which include baby items, baked goods, candy, hair bows, bath bombs, home décor and hot chocolate mixes. Sunday’s big event, though, will be the Christmasing parade, with lineup starting at 3:15 p.m. and the parade itself starting at 4 p.m. Roberts said the fun continues after the parade right up until 6 p.m. “We have Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus at 4:30. Supper will be chili right there at the Community Building again,” she said. “The kiddie train is going to run after the parade for rides for kids. There’s going to be merchants drawings and the hay scramble for kids 4 to 8.” Roberts officially began working with Christmasing when the Wizzywig show started, but for her, the annual holiday celebration is a family tradition. “We’ve been involved in it as far as our kids being in the parade,” she said. “We’ve been in the parade ourselves. My husband’s been involved with it a long time.” Roberts recalled some her favorite memories in the many years she has come to Christmasing in Plains. “Sometimes, the weather’s really, really nice, and sometimes, it’s really, really nasty,” she said. “Kids running after candy. The kids have fun doing that.” One thing Roberts said she has noticed over the years is the time in December when the event takes place as well as the amount of time spent celebrating. “It used to be the second weekend of the month on a Saturday, but we were just running into so many school activities,” she said. “They would have basketball tournaments, and it was just dwindling down. It was about ready to die. They moved it to Sunday, and that seemed to help a lot.” Roberts said another thing that seemed to help with the upward swing of Christmasing’s success was the Wizzywig show, and with this year’s added activities during the show, she hopes that success continues to go up. “It’s just having something going on all the time,” she said. “It gets really busy right at noon when people coming after church. After they eat their dinner, the booths are really busy for a while. It dies down for a little bit because people are going off and doing other things. The parade goes on, and they get really busy again after the parade.” Roberts said the Turkey Fly hopefully will likewise contribute to more success for Plains’ holiday celebration. “We’re hoping to keep people in town and at the activities longer,” she said. “Sometimes, when we didn’t have activities going on all afternoon, they’d go home for a while and rest. We’re trying to keep them involved.” Roberts encourages everyone to come over to Plains for some small town holiday fun this Sunday. “Everybody’s real friendly, and they’re in the Christmas spirit,” she said. “You end up having a good time. There’s a lot of good food. Noon dinner is a ham, and supper is chili and, I believe, cinnamon rolls. Lots of good food and lots of good people to visit with and lots of good booths to look around at their stuff. You’ll just have a good time if you come.”