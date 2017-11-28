



By ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



City of Liberal Director of Finance Chris Ford has been in his position with the city since 2002 and recently talked about what his job entails handling the city’s financial matters.



Q: Could you give me some background on yourself? (i.e. how long you’ve been with the City of Liberal, how you got started with the City, etc.) A: I was born and raised in Liberal. After graduating from Liberal High School and Seward County Community College, I graduated from DeVry University in Phoenix with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting. I was previously employed at Byron Bird and Associates, Chartered for nearly eight years until I became the director of finance for the City of Liberal in July 2002. My wife Marieka and I have two children, Chandler and Sarah, and we are proud to call Liberal our home.



Q: What originally got you interested in finance and that line of work? A: One day at lunch, Henry Andrade, a respected local businessman, approached me and asked if I had ever thought about working for the City of Liberal as the director of finance. At first I laughed and thought he was joking, but I quickly knew he was serious. We had a very interesting conversation and he encouraged me to apply for the position. A short while later, I was hired and have served in this capacity ever since.



Q: What would you say is your favorite thing about your line of work? A: I enjoy interacting with our customers and employees and applying my skills to help find solutions to many different types of situations.



Q: What would you say has been your favorite part about working for the City of Liberal? A: My favorite part of working for the City of Liberal is the teamwork with my fellow employees and knowing that we are all working on the same goal, to do what is best for our taxpayers within our available resources. We not only all have our own department responsibilities, but also realize that we must do whatever it takes for the City to be successful. All the way from the top down, we are dedicated professionals with various talents and when all the pieces are put together and working in unison, we are able to perform magic. I wear many more hats than just finance and every day is a new adventure, there is never a dull moment. I also like how I am able to give back to the community who gave me so much growing up.



Q: As Director of Finance for the City of Liberal, what are some of your duties and responsibilities? A: As the City’s Chief Financial Officer, my primary responsibilities are to help ensure we have adequate resources for our citizens to receive the services that they deserve, preparing the annual budget, ensuring that our bills are properly paid, managing our citizens’ risk with adequate coverage so as to minimize any adverse effects, helping to ensure that debt requirements are met, ensuring the proper checks and balances are in place to safeguard the public’s assets, and assisting with planning for future capital equipment and capital improvement needs.



Q: In your time with the City of Liberal, what are some changes you’ve noticed about the community? A: As a community, I feel like there is a renewed sense of community pride and the willingness to work together for a brighter future. Our community has made leaps and bounds in becoming a safe, vibrant place for people to live, work and play. From better school facilities, public safety, recreation facilities, healthcare, and infrastructure, we must continually strive to make Liberal a better place for our children, grandchildren, friends and neighbors. Our community is experiencing growth through several ongoing projects to enhance our economic pull factor and we have a new passenger jet service to Denver, who will begin operations early next year.



Q: What have been some changes/evolution in the finance line of work in the time you’ve been in that field? A: With the financial challenges at the federal and state levels, this has brought about some changes in the way we do business. We have endured economic challenges of our own and this has caused us to become very innovative and creative in meeting our goals, while living within our means and complying with laws, rules, and regulations.