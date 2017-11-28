





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Donations are still coming in, but Seward County United Way has already surpassed its campaign goal for this year. In a press release, United Way Director McKensie Hood said the drive has reached and surpassed its aim of $350,000 for 2018. “We are still accepting donations and have several upcoming events that will contribute to the 2018 campaign,” she said. “We will announce a final number at the beginning of the year when all final donations trickled in.” Naturally, Hood said she was thrilled with the results of this year’s campaign. “I am truly thankful for each and every donor and volunteer,” she said. “My board of directors and agency representative have helped immensely since our kickoff event. Without a doubt, the bulk of the appreciation goes to each campaign coordinator at local businesses, our 25 agencies and every single person in our community that gave to Seward County United Way. Each and every one of you has truly impacted our community for the better.” The $350,000 goal for this year’s drive was the largest to date for Seward County’s United Way, and Hood said United Way depends on the local business owners and individuals to reach goal and fund the local agencies. “I’m really proud to announce the several businesses that hit 100 percent participation for this campaign,” she said. “First National Bank had 100 percent participation for the 28th consecutive year. Byron Bird and Associations had 100 percent for the 24th consecutive year. Southern Office Supply had 100 percent for the 21st consecutive year.” Also each for their fifth consecutive years, the Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services and Sunflower Bank had 100 percent participation. Hood said final figures are not yet received on a couple of payroll campaigns, and final totals will not be announced until the 2018 annual meeting. “I want people to know it’s never too late to donate, and we are still accepting donations via online at scunitedway.com or mail,” she said. Seward County United Way has hosted several fundraising events for the 2018 campaign and will continue to host events into the 2018 year. “This year, we expanded our Dine Out Nights and enjoyed working with some of the new restaurants in town,” Hood said. “We want to thank each restaurant for making such a large impact on our campaign and encourage the community to stop in and grab a bite to eat at each of these businesses.” Those businesses are Pizza Hut, IHOP, JAC’s Kitchen, Ruffino’s, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Sonic Drive-In. Hood said she also believes the new events and new business partnerships for the 2018 drive have helped in meeting goal. “I think kicking off our 2018 campaign with the Conestoga Golf to Give tournament led the campaign in the right direction,” she said. “It got new faces involved with United Way, raised a significant amount of money and was a hole-in-one.” When her board decided to raise the goal to $350,000, Hood knew it would be a challenge since it was the largest target yet. “But I also know that our community would step up to the challenge, and they did,” she said. “Hand in Hand, Together We Can is the 2018 campaign slogan, and Seward County proved it to be right.” For more information about the Seward County United Way, contact McKensie Hood at 624-5400, or e-mail This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 273, Liberal, KS 67905.