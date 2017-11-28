



This morning, Seward County District Court Deputy Clerk Donna Odneal reported the murder charge and others in that case had been dropped in exchange for a guilty plea in Fernandez’s other case



By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Charges of second degree murder were dropped against a Garden City man Monday in Seward County District Court in exchange for a guilty plea in another case against the defendant. Ruben Valentine Fernandez, 21, was scheduled for a status hearing in the murder case and an arraignment in another case related to charges against him for his alleged involvement in an incident while he was in jail. Those hearings were scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, but at that time, the hearings had been completed, and Fernandez had been taken back to his cell at the Seward County Jail. This morning, Seward County District Court Deputy Clerk Donna Odneal reported the murder charge and others in that case had been dropped in exchange for a guilty plea in Fernandez’s other case. Other charges dropped include one each of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and conspiracy to commit criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle. In the defendant’s other case, Fernandez is now scheduled to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2018, in District Court. The charges against him are one each of aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery. Earlier this month, Fernandez opted to waive his right to preliminary hearings in both cases, and the hearings in the aggravated battery case had been continued at least three times, the latest of which was also earlier this month. Sept. 13, prosecutor Collin Reynolds had motioned for a continuance in the murder case, saying one of the key witnesses was out of state due to medical problems. At that time, Reynolds likewise said Fernandez had new felony charges filed against him related to incidents that allegedly occurred during his jail time in July. Fernandez’s attorney in the murder case, Don Scott, objected to the continuance on Sept. 13, saying he and his client were prepared to go forward with the preliminary hearing. He added Fernandez could likewise not possibly meet his bond, which for both cases totaled $200,000. The judge in both cases, Margaret Alford, overruled Scott’s objection, combining the bonds from both cases to the $200,000 amount. In the aggravated battery case, Fernandez is represented by attorney Kelly Premer-Chavez.