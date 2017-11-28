





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



While locals will celebrate the beginning of December with many different activities this weekend, including the Downtown Christmas Parade, Folk Art Festival and OTLR’s Holiday Tour of Homes in Liberal and Christmasing in Plains, two young ladies from Liberal High School will be participating in a more nationally-known parade. LHS senior Madison Tilford and sophomore Hunter Thomas are scheduled to depart Wednesday for Orlando, Fla., to participate in Disney World’s annual Christmas parade. Tilford and Thomas are dancers in LHS’ Redline Dance team, and though the opportunity the two got is not school sponsored, Tilford said she and Thomas did get the opportunity through a try out at a summer dance camp hosted by the National Dance Alliance. Thomas and Tilford will be amongst the thousands taking part in the Disney Christmas parade, the majority of which will be recorded Saturday in Orlando before being shown to nationwide audiences Christmas Day. This is the first time NDA has offered the chance the LHS dancers got, and being a senior, Tilford is especially excited to be in Orlando. “It’s definitely an opportunity that we both get to have, especially since this is my last year,” she said. Thomas is in her early stages with Redline Dancers, and she likes that NDA’s initial tryout came at the same time. “It’s cool that this is the first year that NDA came to give us a camp,” she said. Redline Coach Krista Holcomb is likewise excited for the dancing pair, and she knew when the camp came up this summer, she had others in addition to Tilford and Thomas she believed could qualify. “They had to have leadership skills, plus technique, spirit,” Holcomb said. “There were several categories, and these two, they excel in all of those categories. I was really excited for them that they got the opportunity. It’s not technically school sponsored, but as their coach, I’m super pumped and super proud of them.” Holcomb said the chance Tilford and Thomas have gotten is a rare one, particularly with Thomas as a sophomore. “Most people that make it are usually upperclassmen, and I know Madison, if she would have had the opportunity, she probably would’ve made it as a younger student too,” Holcomb said. Holcomb said there are few, if any, experiences she or her dancers have had that compare to being in the Orlando Christmas parade. “These girls go to dance competition, not Redline Dancers but through Dance Images, but as far as performing in something this big, I don’t think we’ve done anything with dance,” she said. “I know cheer’s been involved in stuff kind of similar, but I think this is the first year that the dancers have had this type of opportunity.” Both Tilford and Thomas have been dancing for some time in addition to Redline. “I’ve been dancing for 14 years, and I’ve been doing troupe for seven years,” Tilford said. “I’ve been on the dance team for four years.” “I’ve been dancing since I was about five maybe,” Thomas said. “I don’t know how long I’ve been doing troop, so pretty much my whole life, I’ve been dancing.” The two dancers likewise credit their mothers for getting them involved in dancing. “She likes watching me perform, and ever since I was little, she was watching me grow a lot,” Tilford said. “Now every time I do, it’s emotional for her.” “My mom got me into it,” Thomas said. “I asked her when I was really little, and I just stuck with it.” While they both have enjoyed their time in dancing, both Thomas and Tilford do not have much in the way of plans for the art after LHS. “I plan on trying out for the Seward County dance team,” Tilford said. “I think that’s about it.” “I’ve been thinking about trying to join the dance team up at KU,” Thomas said. Monday, the Redline team was practicing in the LHS gym, and the evening had a Disney theme. This found Tilford dressed as Olaf from the Disney movie, “Frozen,” and Thomas sporting the classic Mickey Mouse ears. When asked what their favorite Disney characters were, Tilford said there were too many to choose from, but in the end, she went with her costume from Monday’s practice. “I’ll just say Olaf,” she said. Thomas on the other hand had a little clearer picture of some of her favorites, including her costume. “I would say Mickey as a classic, but I really like Stitch from ‘Lilo and Stitch,’” she said. Holcomb added the dancers’ mothers will be going with them, which is also a great opportunity for them. “I think that’ll be a good experience too to experience with their biggest supporters,” she said. Some local youth have likewise had the opportunity to participate in larger parades such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and like that one, Tilford said much preparation will be going into the final product. “We pretty much go from the time we get off the plane to around midnight practicing on Thursday,” she said. Tilford, though, said she and Thomas did get a little assistance to help with their time in Orlando. “We were sent the choreography ahead of time,” she said. “We got to practice that, and we had to learn both parts of the dance because we switch off during the parade.”