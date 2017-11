Mother and daughter authors C.L. Collar and Jennifer McMurrain sign copies of their books at the 2014 Authors Day event at Memorial Library. By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times

Two authors, mother and daughter, will be making a return appearance at this weekend’s Folk Art Festival. Jennifer McMurrain and her mother, C.L. Collar, have been coming to the festival for a few years now, as they have other events in the region. McMurrain and Collar, though, believe there are things that set the Folk Art apart from the other events they attend to sign books and to sell jewelry from the Anna’s Legacy group Collar started in honor of another daughter, who died from leukemia in 2004. “One of the wonderful things about the Folk Art Festival is the people,” McMurrain said. “When you got to a show for so many years, you get to know not only the other vendors, but the patrons. It’s like a happy reunion. For me, it’s also when I really start to feel the Christmas spirit, seeing Santa and all the lights, plus potential handmade Christmas gifts really get me in the mood to start celebrating the season.” Collar too likes the handmade aspect of the Folk Art, saying that is the best thing about the festival. “If you’re looking for a quality and unique gift, you can’t go wrong by coming out to the festival,” she said. “You know each item was crafted by someone who cares about their work, and there are a lot of charities at the festival.” Collar said this allows shoppers a chance to get Christmas presents while helping a good cause like Anna’s Legacy. Both Collar and McMurrain have been busy with books since their 2016 visit to Liberal, with McMurrain just slightly busier. She released “Forever Quail Crossings,” the fourth book in her “Quail Crossings” series, a book she said many people have been awaiting. “I hope they come out and see me because I love sharing this family,” she said of the characters in “Quail Crossings.” When asked what motivates her to continue writing at a strong pace as she has recently, McMurrain said not much determination is needed with her love for her work. “I’m one of the lucky ones who wakes up every morning and gets to go to my dream job,” she said. “As far as how much I produce and the time it takes, where it is my dream job, it is my job, and I treat it as such. I have my writing process down, and the rest is just making sure I get myself in the chair with my hands on the keyboard.” Collar said with writers living real lives with families and everyday obligations, she has not been able to write as much as she would like in the past year. “I have been working on the next ‘McCory Chronicles’ book, ‘Katie McCory and Destiny’s Diamond,’” she said. “We had hoped to publish it this year, but we’d rather the book be right than rushed.” As for what they will have at their booth Saturday, McMurrain said she will have the entire “Quail Crossings” series available, and she will be running a special just for the “folks” at the festival on the series. “I will also have my paranormal romance series, ‘Spirit of Love,’ and my collaborations and anthologies,” she said. “Mom will have her fantasy anthology, ‘Finding Fey,’ and her middle grade adventure novel, ‘Katie McCory and the Dagger of Truth.’” McMurrain said people have told her she and Collar have similar writing styles, and both said they would consider collaborating on a book. McMurrain said the biggest problem is that she and Collar are two very busy ladies. “I think it’ll happen one day,” McMurrain said. “We just need our schedules and the stars to align, ha ha.” Collar agreed, saying schedules are very hard to combine, especially with Collar living in Darrouzett, Texas, and McMurrain living five hours away in Bartlesville, Okla. “It is something I think we both want to happen,” Collar said. “It’s just a matter of finding the right time.” As for Anna’s Legacy, Collar said jewelry sales have going well. “There is no way to express how much I appreciate the people who come out and support us and our cause every year,” she said. “We’ve been able to help a lot of people due to the generosity of our patrons.” Collar said what visitors to the Activity Center will see Saturday is a mix of old favorites and some brand new pieces. “Our inventory is constantly changing, and no two pieces are ever exactly alike,” she said. As for future works, McMurrain said she has a number of irons in the fire, with the third “Spirit of Love” novel, Autumn’s Kiss, coming out next year. “Plus, I have a prequel novella to ‘Quail Crossings,’ ‘Before Quail Crossings,’ that will drop early next year as an e-book,” she said. After Collar finishes the latest in her “McCory Chronicles” series, she said she has two anthologies in mind, “Finding Fey” and another about her lovable country dog, Tessy, and all of her tales. “Right now, it’s one day at a time, one project at a time,” she said.