Long turns empty nest into paracord hobby PDF Print E-mail
Friday, 24 November 2017 13:36

Stacia Long is seen here with many of the items she had for sale at the recent KSCB Holiday Home and Fun Show. Courtesy photo

By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times


With her children now out of high school, Stacia Long now faced having an empty nest, and she quickly realized she needed to find a hobby to occupy her time.

About a year ago, Long and Les James soon began watching tutorials on paracord, a new craft started with the idea of making a gun sling, on YouTube, and they’ve been hooked ever since.

The couple now make a variety of items in several colors and sizes of paracord, and Long enjoys shopping online, looking for different and specific types of beads to add that special look to their bracelets, chokers, lanyards, keychains and zipper pulls.

Long and James have likewise come up with dog collars, leashes and other items.

“They also make lead ropes for other animals,” said Ada Linenbroker, the coordinator for SPBH’s Folk Art Festival. “Stacia and Les can also make custom items for your pets so if you have a really small or large dog or cat. They can make you a custom collar in the color and beads of your choice.”

Long and James will have a booth at this year’s Folk Art Festival Dec. 2 and 3 at the Seward County Activity Center, and Linenbroker said the pair, in addition to being a local vendor, is a new vendor for this year’s show.

“Check out Stacia Long and Les James in their booth KANSAS CORD, and pick up some great gifts or order something custom for someone in your family or that special friend,” Linenbroker said. “Remember, the festival has something for everyone so come out and enjoy the show.”
 

