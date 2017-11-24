RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Friday, 24 November 2017 13:28

• Special to the Leader & Times

Carri and Nathan Lyddon are spending their first Christmas in their new home.  

This home has an open floor plan and amazing views of the prairie.  The kitchen shows Carri’s love of cooking and it has a true chef’s stove too. The warm colors provide the backdrop for their Christmas décor. 

Trees, ornaments and décor items have been passed down through Carri’s family and they are thrilled to share them with you all.  You may see their three beloved horses in the pastures around the home. This home has wonderful unique items Carri and Nathan have collected for a few years and are now able to showcase in this rustic elegant home.
 

