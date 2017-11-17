





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Every Nov. 11, Americans across the country take the time to honor those who have sacrificed to preserve freedom. Veterans Day comes just a couple weeks before November’s more recognized holiday, Thanksgiving, and this year, one day before Thanksgiving, Liberal’s Good Samaritan Center is saying thanks to some of its residents for making the ultimate sacrifice. At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Good Sam is inviting the public to honor three veterans who currently reside at the facility. Veterans Justin Roe, Venita Combs and Richard Lockas will now have a permanent remembrance of them at Good Sam with the facility’s Wall of Honor to be unveiled Wednesday. Roe and Combs served in the Army, while Lockas served in the Navy. “(Roe) was in the Army, and he’s a private E-1,” Good Sam Activities Director Brenda Regier said. “Venita Combs was in the Army, and she’s a sergent first class. Richard Lockas was in the Navy and an AN-E3. Venita worked at the Pentagon. Justin Roe served at the Artillery Guard Missile Center in Fort Sill, Okla. Richard was a Vietnam Navy unit commendation, served on the SS Ticonderoga.” In addition to the unveiling, Good Sam Administrator Richard Parra said local American Legion members will be on hand for what he called a big event. “We’ve got the auxiliary coming down,” he said. “There’ll be color guards and certificates of honor.” Local veteran Tom Kaup will likewise be on hand to present certificates of honor to the trio, and Peggy Luck of Southwest Kansas Quilts of Valor will present each veteran with a quilt for their service. Regier said Wednesday’s event is likely just the beginning of what Good Sam hopes to do for those who have sacrificed for freedom. “The Wall of Honor is to honor the veterans that live here at the facility,” she said. “It is located in the lobby. As we get new veterans that come in, their pictures and name and rank and years they’ve been in the service will be on that wall. We owe them a lot. We owe them our honor, so we want to honor especially in that way.”