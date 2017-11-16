RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Fernandez to face status hearing, arraignment Nov. 27
Thursday, 16 November 2017 13:39

By ROBERT PIERCE
• Leader & Times



Ruben Valentine Fernandez now has a status hearing and an arraignment scheduled for him for Nov. 27 in Seward County District Court.

The status hearing relates to a second degree murder charge against the Garden City man, who also faces one count each of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and conspiracy to commit criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

Fernandez was scheduled for preliminary hearings both in that case and one relating to alleged incidents while the defendant was in jail. In that case, Fernandez faces one charge each of aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

In that case, the defendant has an arraignment scheduled for Nov. 27 at 9:30 a.m. Those rulings came Wednesday after Fernandez opted to waive his right to preliminary hearings in both cases.

Preliminary hearings in the aggravated battery case had been continued at least three times, the latest of which came earlier this month.

Sept. 13, prosecutor Collin Reynolds had motioned for a continuance in the murder case, saying one of the key witnesses was out of state due to medical problems.

At that time, Reynolds likewise said Fernandez had new felony charges filed against him related to incidents that allegedly occurred during his jail time in July.

Fernandez’s attorney in the murder case, Don Scott, objected to the continuance on Sept. 13, saying he and his client were prepared to go forward with the preliminary hearing. He added Fernandez could likewise not possibly meet his bond, which for both cases totaled $200,000.

The judge in both cases, Margaret Alford, overruled Scott’s objection, combining the bonds from both cases to the $200,000 amount.

In the aggravated battery case, Fernandez is represented by Kelly Premer-Chavez, who represented him in court Wednesday. Before the hearing, though, both Premer-Chavez and Scott were seen consulting with the defendant.
 

