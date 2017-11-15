





When asked if city attorney McQueen was involved in creating new city manager contract, discussion is shut down



ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



The Liberal City Commission has been rather under the microscope with some recent controversies, with people in the community taking up all sides of the issue. The commission’s most recent meeting Tuesday evening began somewhat the same way during its “Items from Citizens” section. Local pastor and Seward County Commissioner Jack Jacob began the Items from Citizens remarks, offering support to the commission’s work. “Mr. Mayor and commissioners, I just want to say to you there are a number of us in this city who pray for you,” Jacob said. “Not everyone in this city thinks you’re ignorant, not everyone thinks you’re doing a bad job. Some of us who did not run for your office want you to know we mention you every day before God and we pray for you and this city. We hope the turmoil we’ve gone through as a city will not cause you all to question some of the work you’ve done and what you’ve been able to accomplish. As those of you who will be leaving the commission go back into private life, we want to say you’ve done some great things. Are you human? Absolutely. Have you made some mistakes? Every one of us has. So for some of us to throw rocks at you for those mistakes is hypocritical and I want to say to you I appreciate what you do. I don’t understand some of what you do, there are times I don’t fully understand what I do, but I want to say thank you for what you do and know there are some of us who stand behind you.” Local citizen Rita Isaacs also spoke before the commission wanting clarification on some of the details of the recently passed updated contract for City Manager Mark Hall. Due to the rules of the commission, however, there were some of her questions that were unable to be answered as they pertained to conversations that took place during that meeting’s executive session. “I was here two weeks ago at that commission meeting and I did later write a letter to the editor about this contract which has caused some dissension,” Isaacs began. “I want clarification from you and I’m going to ask you all how you feel about certain parts and how you came about certain parts. This is quite controversial. The first thing I want to know is who determines the renewal time? Because I know it’s usually a 2-year period and now at one year, all of a sudden it’s happening. Were all of you aware of this? How soon did you know this evaluation and this contract were going to come up?” “Are we going to talk about personnel matters?” commissioner Dave Harrison asked, to which Liberal Mayor Joe Denoyer referred to City Attorney Shirla McQueen. “This will be a matter that was discussed during executive session and I would advise no,” McQueen said. “But this story came out,” Isaacs said. “The contract came out, so can we or can we not discuss this?” “I’m recommending the commission not discuss this, as it was discussed during executive session,” McQueen said. “All I know is what came out in the paper about the contracts and I did a comparison on them,” Isaacs said. “I have no idea what was said in there so I would just like to know how you all came about what you have here. Who’s the number one boss here, is it the commission or City Manager Hall?” “If you’re asking that question, I’m glad to answer,” Harrison said after McQueen said she would not answer Isaac’s questions. “Mr. Hall works for this commission. He’s the only person who actually works for us and everyone else who works for the city works for Mr. Hall.” Isaacs had more questions for the commission including who drew up the contract and if McQueen was aware of all the parts of the contract, among others. “All the taxpayers pay her, and she’s not going to answer me,” Isaacs said, referring to McQueen. “Is she aware of what goes on like with the contracts and everything? Was she aware of all that, did she know? Who drew up the contract, or is that confidential?” “Now we’re getting into matters of personnel,” Denoyer said. “It’s a matter of personnel, which is stated in the rules of the commission, which has been on the books for several years.” “When all the contracts came out, Mr. Carlile is the only one who voted against it,” Isaacs said. “We know about the contracts now, we all know the new one and the old one and who signed them, and I understand that. Was there a reason that was pushed through so quickly?” “Without saying too much, it wasn’t pushed through quickly,” Harrison replied. “There’s five guys sitting here who had the opportunity to vote however they wanted to with that contract. We could’ve extended executive session for two days if we’d wanted.” The conversation continued for a very short time before Isaacs’ time came to a close. After Isaacs’ remarks, local citizen Lucas Bustillos came before the commission. While his remarks did not pertain to the commission’s workings, Bustillos talked about an issue that could affect those wanting to open small businesses in Liberal. “The reason I’m here is to bring awareness to the community about trades and licensing with the city,” Bustillos said. “I’m a journeyman electrician and licensed in Colorado and Kansas through Sedgwick County, I have two certifications through the vo-tech and a graduate of Seward County. I’m here because it’s hard to raise a family in this time because of financial situations. I realize not everyone’s in my boat and doing what I’ve been called to do since I was a boy, which is construction work. One of my issues is our codes and regulations for the city and the county are not comparable to other counties in the state or states in the country. I feel like this puts people like me at a disadvantage because there’s no road map or path to start a business. I’m an aspiring business owner and want to become a master electrician here in Liberal, and I will do that despite all the difficulties I’m having trying to make this happen. I want to bring awareness to the community that when you call an electrician or HVAC person or plumber, they have to be licensed to do the work. If they’re sending someone who’s not licensed, that’s a problem – that’s not how the rest of the country works, that’s not how other counties in our state work, and I feel like it’s holding people like me back.” Bustillos continued with his remarks, saying he has gotten some assistance from the city but needs more information and help. “I work as a maintenance person and I’ve worked on multiple properties in town with multiple companies and I don’t know if you all are aware of this, but this city has a major bedbug infestation,” Bustillos said. “Not only does that have to do with trades and licensing, you also have to be licensed to do the spraying and everything with that. One of my goals is to have a property maintenance business and one of the reasons why is I don’t think I should work for someone for $10 an hour with no insurance or benefits or future when I’m very qualified to do what I do. But with the licensing from the city and the way things work, I can’t.” Bustillos continued his remarks for a few more minutes before his time came to an end. In other business, the commission also unanimously approved the purchase of office desks for the Liberal Police Department, repairs to the fire sprinkler system at the Mid-America Air Museum and renovations to the airport terminal to anticipate the arrival of SkyWest to Liberal.