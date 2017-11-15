RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Public invited to attend free event, meet artist at show’s opening



Those who enjoy local history are invited to attend a special event.

The annual meeting of the Seward County Historical Society will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, and the event will include special guest speaker Dallas Mayer, a ranch artist who will be showcasing her works that will be available for purchase.

History enthusiasts will be able to meet the SCHS board, Coronado Museum staff and members during the event.

There is no charge to attend.

The Coronado Museum is located at 567 S. Cedar.

For more information, contact the Coronado Museum ar (620) 624-7624.
 

