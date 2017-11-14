





ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



The Liberal City Commission will have plenty to talk about at its next meeting this evening beginning at 5:30. Up first on the agenda will be discussion of CityBus. “Later this month, city staff will be submitting a request to KDOT for continued funding for CityBus operations,” the agenda information noted. “For next year, staff is requesting funds for three replacement 14-passenger buses. These buses will replace ones that have reached the mileage threshold which allows retirement. Operationally, we propose to submit a grant proposal which will let us continue operating with the three fixed routes and the on-demand services we currently provide.” Also on the agenda will be the Liberal Police Department requesting the purchase of office desks and a request from the Mid-America Air Museum for repairs to the fire sprinkler system. “As a public facility, it is imperative we provide a safe environment for the thousands of guests who visit us each year, and we also need to make sure our employees are working in a safe environment,” the agenda information noted. “Another important function of any museum is to protect and preserve the collection so it is available to instruct future generations, The Mid-America Air Museum is home to millions of dollars’ worth of aircraft and artifacts.” Renovations to the airport terminal will also be up for approval by the commission. “SkyWest real estate representatives visited Liberal’s Terminal Building last week and have identified a number of renovations they require in order to facilitate an efficient flow for their operation, which is expected to begin in the first half of February,” the agenda information noted. “Also, SkyWest’s marketing team is working over the next couple of weeks to be able to issue a formal news release announcing the official start date, schedules and airfare as well as details on how to book ticket reservations. The City’s needs include repainting and recarpeting the entire building, acquiring seating for the lobby and holding areas as well as installing a big screen television and phone charging station in the lobby, installing a baby changing table in the restroom and modernizing the aesthetics.” The meeting will conclude with a sales tax presentation.