

Seward’s Brennyn Seagler enters the lane against Hutchinson’s Kayla Barber Saturday night in the Greenhouse. Seagler was wearing a mask after suffering a nose injury at practice earlier in the week. The Lady Saints jumped out to an early lead and had a 20-point lead at half. Hutchinson rallied in the second half, but the Lady Saints were able to het key shots to protect the lead for a 60-47 win. L&T photo/Earl Watt By EARL WATT • Leader & Times A dominating defensive performance by the Lady Saints forced 35 Hutchinson turnovers, and the Lady Saints turned many of those into points in a 60-47 win Saturday in the Greenhouse. After spotting Hutchinson a 4-0 lead, the Lady Saints went on a 17-5 run including three pointers by Silvia Veloso and Vanessa Caro, and five more three pointers in the second quarter pushed the Lady Saints to a 38-18 halftime lead. But the Lady Blue Dragons battled back in the third quarter after the Lady Saints took a 41-20 lead. Hutchinson went on a 14-0 run to cut the Seward lead to seven, 41-34, but a three by Caro and a buzzer beater by Mollie Mounsey pushed Seward back to a 49-39 lead. The pace slowed down in the fourth quarter, but Hutchinson was able to reduce seward’s lead to five with 1:57 to play after Tia Bradshaw connected ona three. Leading 52-47, Seward didn’t attempt to run out the clock. Instead, Mounsey drained a three pointer eight seconds after Bradshaw’s bit shot, and the Lady saints pushed back to an eight point lead, 55-47. Seward scored the final five points of the game for the 60-47 win. Mounsey led Seward with 17 points. Veloso and Caro eachs cored 12. “Our attention to detail at practice was good,” Seward coach Toby Wynn said. “Our pace on offense and energy on defense in the first half was something they hadn’t seen before. They adjusted in the third quarter, and we got careless with the ball.” But the Lady Saints regrouped to close out the win. “Not very often do we get more offensive rebounds than Hutch,” Wynn said. “Our guards had a really big game. That was a key element, to limit their shot opportunities. While the season may have just started, starting with a loss at home would have made the battle for the Jayhawk Conference more difficult. But the win over Hutchinson keeps the season plan in place for Seward. “To win this league, you have to defend your home court,” Wynn said. “We knew coming in we had to put a lot into this. Our players did a good job preparing and executing to win the game.” After a close battle with Frank Phillips earlier in the week, Caro said the team had to make some changes. “We had to come together and focus on defense,” she said. “We talked a lot on defense — found shooters, decreased their shooting and pushed the ball the way we needed to.” Seward (3-0, 1-0) will host Butler (4-0, 1-0) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Greenhouse.