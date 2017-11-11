





Annual show features unique products



By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Autumn leaves are falling, and morning air has a cool bite to it. These are sure signs that the holidays will soon be here, and this can only mean one thing. “It’s time to start planning your holiday shopping and party planning,” Ada Linenbroker, coordinator for the SPBH (Society for the Prevention of Board Housewives) said of the annual fundraiser, the Folk Art Festival. Linenbroker said those looking to do so are in luck because the Folk Art is only three weeks away. This year’s event, the 49th edition, is going to feature another great year of shopping with regular artists coming. “One of the first questions I get asked every year is, ‘Is the sugar cookie lady coming?” Linenbroker said. “Yes she is, and she will be coming with another huge supply of holiday cookies decorated to celebrate Christmas.” Along with cookies, this year’s Folk Art will have pumpkin rolls, cinnamon rolls, gourmet donuts, jellies and jams and all kinds of candy. “For your part goodies and gifts, there will be beef jerky, bierocks, root beer and old fashioned drinks,” Linenbroker said. There will be a few new woodworkers this year with furniture wall decor, ink pens, rustic wagons, pallet art and repurposed furniture. “We also have several artists working in metal,” Linenbroker said. “There will be metal sculptures, barbwire art, even woven bracelets of silver and copper.” For women shoppers, Folk Art will have clothing, hats and scarves sewn, knitted, woven and crocheted, but some of the more popular booths will be the jewelry vendors. “We have our usual regulars with Navajo Indian items, repurposed jewelry, magnetic and beaded necklaces and bracelets,” Linenbroker said. “One of the new artists is from Overland Park who makes custom sterling rings, bracelets and necklaces that are set with assorted gemstone.” Artists will likewise be on hand with homemade soaps and lotions, honey and bee pollen items, homemade spice mixes and holiday drink mixes. “If you are looking for a gift for that special man in your life, there will be handmade knives, leather craft belts, billfolds and phone cases,” Linenbroker said. “We will have great stocking stuffers for men like kettle corn and homemade beef sausage or maybe some great homemade salsa.” For those planing a special holiday at home, there will be several vendors with home decor, holiday wreathes and floral, handmade ceramics and pottery, Christmas decorations and ornaments and, of course, Santas and snowmen. Pat Wilkens will again be serving in the kitchen with great soups, sandwiches, snack foods, desserts, cinnamon rolls and gourmet donuts. “So come hungry to the show, and sample a great lunch or dinner while you shop, or just take a break and try one of her great desserts,” Linenbroker said. This year, SPBH has chosen Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services as its project fundraiser, and Linenbroker said this year’s Folk Art will have a drawing for several great prizes, including a chance to win a Jeep Wrangler Sport. “To win one of the great prizes, bring a can good or any non-perishable food item, and for each item you bring, you will receive a free ticket for the drawing,” she said. “We will also take donations of money to help purchase the other perishable food these victims and families will need over the holiday season.” The Liberal Police Department and the Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center will also be at the festival with the Jeep Wrangler Sport and will be selling tickets for $100. “They are only selling 1,500 tickets, and the drawing is Dec. 20,” Linenbroker said. “This would be a great present for someone for Christmas.” The Folk Art Festival will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Seward County Activity Center, and Linenbroker advised everyone to mark their calendars. “This year’s show looks to be another great show, so plan to come to the Seward County Activity Center on the fairgrounds and enjoy a day of shopping, eating and visiting with friends,” she said. Linenbroker likewise reminded everyone that the Folk Art is the last chance to sign up for the Leader&Times drawing for the Downtown Christmas Parade, which takes place the evening of Dec. 2. “The drawing will be Saturday evening at the Christmas Parade, so while you are shopping, don’t forget to sign up,” she said.