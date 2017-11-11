

Legendary college basketball coach Bobby Knight talks about coaching the olympic basketball team that included Michael Jordan. He shared that he only allowed the captains to call time out, and Jordan called a time out in the fourth quarter to let Knight know that the olympic team was going to win against Spain. L&T photo/Earl Watt By EARL WATT • Leader & Times With one of the best graduating rates in the history of college coaching to go along with national championships and a controversial fiery brand of leadership, coach Bobby Knight shared some of his experiences with those that attended the inaugural Saints Tip-Off event at the Mid-America Air Museum Friday. Knight provided some jokes, memories and even some emotional moments while discussing his tenure in coaching, but he said he didn’t miss it. “No,” he responded to KSCB sports broadcaster Brock Kappelmann almost before the question was finished. “I might consider going back into coaching if they got rid of the referees,” he quipped. Knight coached at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech. His tenure at Army earned him the term “The General,” and he shared that he enjoyed coaching at Army the most. He also shared a story about his mom who was a school teacher. Knight was a student in his mother’s second grade class when she pulled him from his desk, brought to the front of the class and gave him a swat. “Any of you have a mother like that?” he asked, and many in the crowd acknowledged that they had. “But I loved my mom.” He also shared that his mom told him before a little league baseball game to remember that “somebody has to lose.” “And I thought, ‘Yeah. but it doesn’t have to be me,” Knight said. “I thought it, but I never would have said it out loud.” Knight also shared stories about coaching the Olympic basketball team for the US, and Michael Jordan was on his team. The Americans were up big at half in a game, but Knight still felt like he needed to say something. “So I go to Jordan, and I say, “Michael, you’ve been doing great at scoring, but you’re not setting any screens. You haven’t set one screen all night.’ And the other players are watching, thinking, ‘If he says this to Michael, what’s he going to say to me?’ And only Michael Jordan would say this. He said, ‘Coach, didn’t you say I was one of the fastest guys you ever coached?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, but what does that have to do with this?’ And Michael said, ‘Well, coach, I’m setting screens so fast, I think you’re missing them.’” Knight also offered some advice to the Seward County Saints the night before playing the defending national champion Hutchinson Blue Dragons. “Points are valuable, so don’t let the other team have any,” he said. “You have to guard and play defense.” He also added how important teachers are and how they are like coaches. “You have to provide those kids something that will benefit them every day,” he said.