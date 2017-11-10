





ELLY GRIMM

Leader & Times



That Thanksgiving turkey may be a couple weeks away from being put in the oven, but plans are already under way for this year’s Christmas parade. This year’s parade festivities will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and as with any parade, will require floats. “We’re always looking for floats, so if anyone wants to promote their business and showcase themselves to the community, the parade’s a great place to do that,” parade coordinator Earl Watt said. “For churches, it’s a great way for them to spread the message of the season, so we also encourage churches to participate along with businesses, civic groups, all those people.” The parade always generates a large crowd and Watt said this year will be a great way for those groups or individuals to “Wrap Up Christmas in Liberal.” “We always have tons of people downtown. There’s also the Folk Art Festival that will be going on that day, so it’s a lot of activity,” Watt said. “We’ll have a great crowd and you’ll be seen by a lot of people, so that’s a big thing, you want to be where the people are. Another thing is it’s free, there’s no cost to enter, and then there’s float prizes to be won along with the other big prizes that night, so it could also be a great fundraiser for your group. It’s also about showing community participation and Downtown Liberal is always a nice place to be during the holidays. The city does a great job of getting the decorations up and out.” Another draw for people to put together a float is there is no cost to register or sign up. Those interested in signing up a float can call the Leader & Times offices at 626-0840 and talk to Composing Manager Trevor Feldhausen. Those interested in having a parade float have up until the day of the parade to let coordinators know of their intentions. Along with many other prizes that will be given at the end of the parade festivities, there are also prizes for the floats themselves. “We also love seeing classic cars, there’s a lot of prizes for the different categories,” Watt said. “We’d also love to see more farmers bring in their tractors and show them off during the parade. So after talking to Trevor, he’ll get them signed up and ready to go.” The community is invited to attend the parade, which Watt said will be great. “This is a great time for us all to come together and show some holiday spirit,” Watt said. “It’s a big holiday get-together for everyone.”