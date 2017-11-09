























By EARL WATT

• Leader & Times













Restaurants come and go over time, but one that held a special place in the hearts of local barbecue fans was King’s Pit Bar BQ.

While the restaurant closed in 2009, the building remained until Wednesday when a demolition crew reduced the iconic eatery to rubble.

Bud and Beulah King opened the restaurant in 1969 during the height of the oil and gas boom in Liberal, and the place was an instant hit.

With a family-style option on the menu providing a steady stream of barbecue favorites, and homemade onion rings that kept customers coming back, King’s became a Liberal icon.

In 1976, the Kings sold the restaurant to their daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Buster Keeton, and the restaurant continued to draw in the locals as well as travelers along Highway 54.

But when Buster passed away, Connie continued until 2009 when she decided to move closer to family in Oklahoma.

The building remained on the market for several years, but with no takers, the building came down yesterday.

Since then, Connie has started a business that sells the barbecue sauce that was used at the restaurant as well as the apricot preserves that many spread across a large piece of Texas toast at the barbecue restaurant. Those products are available locally at El-Kan Pharmacy located at the corner of 11th and Kansas.