





ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part two of the story recapping the most recent meeting of the USD 480 school board Monday evening and will talk about some of the New Business items on the agenda. With the bond project having wound down to the finishing touches, discussions are now taking place regarding what to do with the unused buildings. One of the buildings especially under discussion is the former South Middle School, and the USD 480 school board discussed making repairs to the building’s gym floor during its most recent meeting Monday evening. “This is one of those buildings we’re still determining what to do with,” board member Delvin Kinser said. “Whoever gets it next, if we use it or someone else uses it, we need to deliver them a building they won’t have to make a major repair on right out of the gate. We need to make sure the floor’s fixed and ready for whoever uses it next.” “I was looking at the utility bills and I believe there was more than $10,000 in utility bills for abandoned buildings,” Board President Steve Helm said. “We’re bleeding money on something we shouldn’t be bleeding money on. The additional maintenance we hired, the JCI contract, we’ve got to decide what we’re going to do.” A main concern among the board members was setting up a timeline for such decisions to be made as well as who should be in charge of it all. It was also mentioned the former Lincoln Elementary School and Garfield Elementary School buildings are currently empty. “We do have buildings we need to make decisions on and move forward with all this,” board member Nick Hatcher said. “My biggest thing is whenever the story was posted online about us meeting and talking about this, the biggest concern was ‘Why are we replacing the floor in a building we’re not using?’ Board Vice President Travis Combs added. “And I understand that completely – we don’t have school in that building every day, students aren’t using that building every day, so we’d be replacing the floor for the community to use. We offered that building to the city to use as a rec center, but the city has now decided they don’t want to use that building and deferred it to the next city commission. But they told Ms. Hickert they weren’t interested in using that building because it was going to cost too much to convert it. So we’re going to replace the gym floor to be used as a gym in the district by the district. I’m kind of at a loss as to whether this is a good idea or bad idea, but the buildings need to be either sold or knocked down, that’s it. You’re either going to use them or you’re not.” Director of Auxiliary Services Mike Rogg added the former South Middle School building has also been proposed as an option for the new Central Office site. “We keep having meetings and making decisions and then having nothing done about those decisions,” Helm said. “Having been to a few forums with city commission candidates there, I’ve been asked why part of the 1-cent sales tax hasn’t been used in procuring or making a rec center happen,” Hatcher said. “I don’t know what the outcome of the election will be or if discussion of a rec center will be brought back to the forefront, but if there was an area or facility USD 480 could get, that would be great.” Ultimately, the board approved the motion to proceed with the repair and refinish of the South Middle School gym floor by a margin of 4-3, with Combs, Helm and board member Matt Friederich voting no. Students at the community’s middle schools will also have a new activity to participate in with the board’s approval of adding Scholar’s Bowl to the extracurricular activities at Eisenhower Middle School and Seymour Rogers Middle School. “It is a KSHSAA-sponsored activity and is an academic sport,” Eisenhower Middle School AVID teacher Daniel Minde said. “Currently, both Dodge City middle schools have a team, Great Bend, Hays, that puts four in our WAC middle school team. With our two teams, that will make it six and will become a middle school WAC event. As of right now, at Eisenhower, the number of students interested in joining has gone up to 32 students – I have eight 6th graders, 13 7th graders, and 11 8th graders who have all expressed interest. With our numbers, we would like to have a head coach and an assistant coach. Expenses, what we’re looking at with that is getting two buzzer systems and a question bank, which will put us at $1,040, and we’ll be visiting the booster club soon to ask for help in purchasing that stuff.” Minde also explained why this was an action item instead of an information item, as per typical procedure and added numbers are also growing at Seymour Rogers Middle School. He also said having Scholar’s Bowl at the middle school level could be a great “feeder” for the high school team. “The reason we’re asking for this as an action item is we have schools waiting on us for a decision,” Minde said. “I know with Eisenhower, there’s about six or seven tournaments lined out, but we want the go-ahead to officially have a team before those contracts can be signed.” Ultimately, the board unanimously approved the formation of the Scholar’s Bowl teams at the two middle schools. In other business, the board also approved the 2016-17 audit presented by Hay, Rice and Associates and a soft play surface for the playground area at Cottonwood Elementary School.