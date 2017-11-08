









Brown returns, Durler wins first election



ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



Starting in January, the USD 480 school board will see some new yet previous faces on the board. The 2017 election ultimately saw Nick Hatcher elected to another term to the board (with 856 votes), Matt Durler elected to his first full 4-year term (with 739 votes), and Alan Brown returning for a 2-year term (with 722 votes) after having served 17 years ago. All three expressed pleasure at having been elected to the board. “It’s wonderful, absolutely,” Hatcher said. “I coach a 6th grade girls’ basketball team and I was right in the middle of a drill when I saw it on my phone and I was pleasantly pleased by it. I was right in the middle of practice so I couldn’t really react to it until the end of practice. It was a great surprise, it’s good to know how you’re looked up on in the community and it’s a good feeling. I’m very appreciative the community thought enough to vote for me, and that’s great.” “I was proud and humbled at the same time, I really appreciate the community’s support and the people who came to the forums and got involved in the process,” Durler said. “The more involved people get, the better the outcomes we’ll see in the community, so I’m happy to be a representative for the community. When I found out I had gotten elected along with Mr. Hatcher and Mr. Brown, I thought we have a lot of knowledge coming on that will help replace the work Mr. Kinser and Mr. Friederich have been doing up to this point and continue some of the thing’s Mr. Hatcher’s been doing, so I’m very optimistic about being able to build on what we’ve been doing so far.” “It feels really good being elected,” Brown said. “I’ve been on the board before and I think I can bring a lot to the table.” All three added they are ready to hit the ground running come the beginning of the term in January. “I’ve been attending the school board since back in March when I signed up so I’m looking forward to working with every one of them,” Brown said. “This is ongoing for me, and it has been, but I want to work on our culture of professionalism, our support for the principals and teachers and continue working on making that better for the district,” Hatcher said. “I think we’ve got a lot of great people in the district working hard, I think our education process is continuing to improve, which is wonderful, but we need to expand on that expertise we’ve got in the district to make that better. It’s ongoing for me from what I’ve wanted to do this last term, so hopefully I can share my ideas and thoughts with the rest of the board and maybe they’ll have some of the same ideas I have and work on making the district a great spot to be.” “I’m happy to be part of the redesign project and define where we will be, as a district, going forward,” Durler said. “The future’s ours to define and we need to define that as a community and have those same goals as far as the culture we build to be able to attract the best we can. We’re going to see a lot of opportunities the next four years and I’m happy to be part of all that. I’m also excited to work on that focus on STEM and career readiness and working with the technical school to provide those opportunities when we can so we prepare students for those jobs in the future.” The three new members also expressed praise for each other and said they are looking forward to working with each other on the board. “Both candidates have had prior experience, so it’s not like they’re new to the process, so I think they’re going to hit the ground running,” Hatcher said. “They’ve got an idea of what to look for and what to expect, so it’ll be wonderful working with them.” All three also expressed thanks to the community for getting out and voting during this year’s election and praised the work of the school district overall. “I want to thank everyone who went out and voted and I look forward to being a representative,” Durler said. “I’m amazed at the number of great people we have in the district and the great things happening right now,” Hatcher said. “I truly appreciate the hard work our staff and teachers and administration do and what they go through every day, my hat’s off to all those people, we’ve got so many great people working in the district.” “I just want to thank everyone who got out and voted,” Brown said.

