











Seigrist claims top spot, 2 young newcomers win



By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Voters in Liberal have gone to the polls and elected three new city commissioners, and with what the ballot casters have spoken, the group that will make up a majority of the commission starting in January 2018 is a blend of youth and experience, including two of the youngest commissioners ever elected. One of the younger winners from Tuesday’s election, Taylor Harden said he did not feel completely confident he was going to make it past the general. “It’s a pretty interesting feeling,” he said. “It’s very, very humbling. It’s very surreal. When we set out to run for city commission, we pledged to zero-fund campaign. We weren’t going to spend any money. We weren’t going to collect any money.” Like the primary election in August, the general had a light turnout with around 17 percent of the town’s registered voters casting a ballot. Harden, though, had praise for those who did turn out for the election. “Thank you all so much to everybody that voted,” he said. “I’m very humbled, and I look forward to busting my butt for the City of Liberal.” Though he was not confident about getting voted in, Harden, who took home second place in the election, said he believes his talents make him a good choice. “I always enjoy being on the spot, and that was one of the reasons that I thought I would be a good fit for city commission,” he said. “I’ve always excelled well at public speaking and being a person who can answer things on the fly.” Harden said a major factor in his campaign were some Facebook Live videos he posted as he attempted to get his message out. “I got to see people’s comments as we were going through the video,” he said. “To me, that’s a really cool feeling. You feel almost like those people are with you and encouraging you and criticizing you and asking you questions. I think we’ll probably start to see more of that in the future. I think a lot of people don’t feel comfortable in that situation. I think you’ll start to see a lot more of that with our younger voting pool, as they’re so social media engaged.” The job of an elected official is hard on everyone in a family, not just the person elected to office, and Harden said his family is no exception. “When I made the decision to run for this, that was also a big decision that my wife didn’t get to make,” he said. “This was also dragging her through this and adding stress to her life.” Though he appreciated those who did turn out to vote, Harden said he was disappointed with those who did not. “So many people were so vocal and criticizing about this process and a lot of the candidates and the current commissioners,” he said. “I was really hoping to make it up to 6,000 votes at least. I really encourage people to understand how much these elections matter. They matter so much more than federal and state elections. I hope that we can continue to get more involved with our community and more engaged, but I definitely think the people spoke and wanted change.” Harden, who along with first place finisher Connie Seigrist, will get a four-year term, said he felt great about having himself and Justin Varnes, who finished third in the race, on the new commission and bringing a youthful touch to the board. “I think it’s pretty fantastic that young guys like us have an opportunity to be in office,” he said. “You never see a lot of young people involved with it. It always seems like it’s a lot more almost elderly people. You do get a sense of feeling discouraged like maybe this isn’t for younger people that are not well established in the world.” Varnes, who will get a two-year term, was at home watching the results Tuesday evening, and needless to say, there was a high level of excitement in the household when his fate was decided. “I truly really literally screamed out loud,” he said. “I was looking over at my wife. We looked at each other, and we literally just start screaming. I was completely shocked with the results and ecstatic as well.” Like Harden, Varnes used Facebook videos to his advantage in his campaign, and the third place candidate said this played a major factor in his success. “It was a way for me to really craft my message and get it out to where they could view it over and over again,” he said. “I was able to talk for a longer period of time than the 60 seconds at the forums.” Varnes said Facebook allowed him to convey to voters what he would be like as a commissioner. “I want to be a leader that you can proud of, and I’m a family. I really want to see my kids stay here in Liberal, their kids stay in Liberal,” he said. “I don’t want them to think, ‘Hey I can’t wait to graduate and get out of here and never have to come back.’” Varnes said he aims to be the change that local voters have said they want in a city commissioner. “I don’t ever want to go back against my word,” he said. “I don’t want to tell the citizens of Liberal, ‘Hey this is what this is going to be.’” Varnes said this is accomplished through staying true to who he is. “I want to remember who I am, who I’m representing and get every aspect, as much information as I possibly can before I make a decision,” he said. Like Harden, Varnes said the youth Tuesday’s vote brings to the commission is a great thing. “I do think the voters are saying, ‘I think it’s time we put some new young blood in there, people that are truly passionate about taking Liberal to the next level for the next generation,’” he said. When asked about the future of Liberal, Varnes said he would like to see the community become more of just that – a community. “I would love to see us come together as a community,” he said. “We need to figure where we want Liberal to be. It can’t just be my vision. It can’t just be Taylor’s and the others.” Varnes said he looks forward to seeing more things in Liberal to make it an even better place to live. “I would just love to see it keep growing and growing and growing and growing,” he said. “The sky’s the limit. Keep pushing these boundaries out.” Seigrist, who came in as the top vote getter Tuesday, was surprised by the election results, and she too likes having the youth Varnes and Harden bring to the table. “I think the voters are saying they want change, and who better to change than young people?” she said. “I look at that as a positive element.” Seigrist, the oldest candidate in the race, brings a wealth of experience, having served on many boards in the community as well as operating businesses. This, she said, will help her fit in well with the new commission. “I think because I have a good understanding of the 1-cent sales tax, and people are really interested in that being spent properly,” she said. “I think I know how to do that and get us back on track using those funds for what the voters voted for how it to be used.” Though it was well publicized, many people apparently still did not know about Tuesday’s general election, and some may have thought the voting ended with the August primary. Seigrist said this, along with weather conditions, may have kept many away from the ballot box. “You always hope that the voters will get out and vote the second time,” she said. “It was a bit of an education process. You went and voted in the primary. Now, you need to go and vote in the general election.” Like Varnes, Seigrist is looking forward to continued growth in Liberal. “I want us to have more jobs available, more industry, more businesses, a variety of businesses,” she said. “I don’t have a solution as to how you do that, but I’m hoping I can find people that are smarter than I am that can help us with some input and do some of those things.” Finally, Seigrist agreed with Harden, saying she appreciated the efforts of those who did cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election. “I just want to thank people for getting out and voting and exercising their right to vote,” she said. “It’s a privilege to be able to vote. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

