





ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



The Christmas holidays may not be here for more than a month, but many people are already making plans for decorations and gifts for the yuletide festivities. The KSCB Holiday Home and Fun Show will provide the perfect opportunity to browse for those making their plans. This year’s event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and then from 12 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Seward County Activity Center. There will be between 40 and 50 vendors, according to coordinator Cheryl Collins, who will be selling all kinds of items ranging from home improvement to electronics to gift-giving to clothing and jewelry, to decorations and siding. Collins said there will be a bit of everything for everyone adding staff is still looking for vendors for this year. Those interested in having a booth can contact Collins at the KSCB station at 620-624-3891. “I actually went to the recent Holiday Open House downtown and there’s already a lot of beautiful decorations and stuff going up around town, so this is another great opportunity for people to kickstart their own holiday decorations and planning,” Collins said. “It’s a great spot to spend some time in and people will get to meet a lot of local vendors. It’s also a great opportunity to have thousands of people walk through your business in a short period of time.” Collins said the central goal of the event is to bring businesses and consumers together. “Like every year, it’s our job as a radio station on the sales side to bring vendors and consumers together in one spot, and I’m excited we’ll have the opportunity to do that again this year for the holiday show,” Collins said. “This will be a great opportunity for a lot of people to walk through a ton of different types of businesses in a climate-controlled atmosphere in a short amount of time and there’s something for everyone.” Collins added the event has grown throughout the years and said she hopes to keep seeing that trend. She added the KSCB staff is excited for this year’s event and seeing the crowds that will come out. “It’s grown into helping kick off the holiday season, we do have a lot of gift ideas and decorating ideas as well as our traditional home improvement and that type of thing,” Collins said. “That’s the focus of our spring show and when we added this show, we wanted to do that as well as grow that pre-holiday craze. It’s already grown and as the economy has its ups and downs, I think businesses are looking for creative ways to get a lot of people into the businesses at one time, and this is the opportunity to do that.” The community is encouraged to attend this year’s show. “I just invite everyone to come out and have a good time,” Collins said.