





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Kat Olivas has worked with Seward County for nearly 10 years, mostly in the treasurer’s office. She currently works in the county appraiser’s office. She talked about some of what she has done in her years with the county, her educational background and some of her volunteer work in the community.

Q: How long have you been with the county? A: In March, it will be 10 years.



Q: What offices have you worked in? A: I was with the treasurer’s office for eight years, and I transferred over to the appraiser’s office. I’ve been here for almost two.



Q: What did you do in the treasurer’s office? A: I was in the vehicle tag department. I did vehicle tags and registration. Probably the last close to a year, I was over on the property tax side. I took property tax payments.



Q: What do you do in the appraiser’s office? A: I do a little bit of everything. I do the building permits. We pick them up from the city. I go out and check to make sure what is on the permit is actually what’s being done. I check the information we have in the computer against what’s actually on the property and make sure our information is correct as close as we can get it. When it comes time, we go out, and we do what’s called final review. We go out and set the values for the property. All of the property that’s set to sell in Liberal and Seward County, we handle the sales on those, the paperwork for that.



Q: What’s it been like working for the county for the past 10 years? A: I love it. It’s a good job, good place to work.



Q: What brought you to work for Seward County? A: The opportunity came up, and I took it. You don’t exactly see vehicle tag clerk or data collector at career day at school. It’s just one of those opportunities where it just came up, so I grabbed it and I’ve been here ever since.



Q: What is your educational background? A: I graduated from Liberal High School in 1999, and I went on to graduate from Seward County Community College. I’ve got two associate degrees from the college. Once I started at the appraiser’s office, there’s several classes we have to take to be able to do the jobs that we do, to be able to set the values and stuff. There’s several classes through the state and through IAAO, which is the International Association of Assessing Officers.



Q: What other continuing education do you have to go through to continue to work there? A: Right now, I’m working through the classes. I’m trying to get my RMA certification, which is a registered mass appraiser. Once I get that, I have to have 30 hours, I believe it’s a year, to keep that certification.



Q: What volunteer work do you do? A: I help with the Elks Christmas baskets every year. I help deliver them. I have done a coat drive for the Stepping Stone Shelter before for the Elks. I’ve coached Kids Inc. sports with the kids and through the rec center.



Q: What drives you both as a volunteer and as a worker? A: I like helping people. If I’m in a position where I can help somebody out, do something for them to make their life a little easier, I’ll do it. Volunteering doesn’t cost me anything. When they do the Christmas baskets every year, it takes a few hours of my time, and that’s it. It means everything to some of those people. My feeling on it is if you’re in a position to where you can help somebody, make their life a little easier, why not?