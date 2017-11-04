







By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times









The Seward County Fire Department is looking to further upgrade its fleet of trucks.

Fire chief Andrew Barkley is scheduled to present bids to the county commission at its regular meeting Monday for a 4 by 4 fire engine, with a 1,500-gallon tank and 1,250 gallon per minute pump.

The truck would replace an engine from the county’s Kismet fire station, and part of the purchase would also be a 3,000-gallon tank and a 500 gallon per minute pump for addition to the department’s fleet of water tender.

The item was presented to the commission in October, with approval to move foward from the Rural Fire Advisory Board.

The purchase would be a lease purchase, with 2018 line items adjusted to provide an annual payment up to $68,000 a year for 10 years.

“We received a bid for the project from Hays Fire Service, which is the sales agent for Rosenbauer America,” information in the agenda packet for Monday’s meeting said.

The total amount for the purchase is just more than $500,000, and this included just less than $300,000 for the engine and the remaining money for water tender.

“We also contacted three local banks and one out of town bank for lease purchase options,” the information said. “We have received three inquiries back on the lease purchase options: First National Bank, Bank of Beaver City and First National Republic Bank.”

With approval of the Rural Fire Advisory Board, staff is recommending moving forward with the approval of the apparatus purchase project.

Lease purchase options will be presented at the meeting recommendation for lease purchase.

“According to the bidder, both apparatuses are in production and estimated delivery day of 180 days from signing of contract,” the information said. “Scheduled completion on last apparatus is May 2018.”

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the commission chambers in the Seward County Administration Building.