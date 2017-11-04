





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



On any weekday, the Liberal Senior Center provides meals for its clientele throughout its Friendship Meals program. In November, the center steps up its food giving a notch with its annual community Thanksgiving dinner. This year, two more meals are joining the month full of food. Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day, the center will provide lunch to all veterans at no charge. “We’re not really planning a program,” Liberal Senior Center Director Darlene Ford said. “We’re just recognizing those who want to come in to show appreciation.” This meal will feature smothered steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, a vegetable blend, dinner rolls and butter and ambrosia. The second meal, which takes place Nov. 14, came as a bit of a surprise to Ford. “Southern Pioneer is wanting to be present in the communities, and they’ve been working on that for a good long time,” she said. “If you go to their Facebook, you can see how many different areas of people that they’re touching in the different communities. It’s quite awesome.” The electric provider recently helped with the upgrade to the senior center’s kitchen with a grant from its H.U.G.S., Helping Us Give to Society, program for more than $6,000, proof of the company’s generosity. “We know personally how they’re into the business of wanting to be in the community and help meet the needs of those folks here,” Ford said. The Liberal Senior Center recently hosted its 40th anniversary celebration, and while Ford was recognizing Southern Pioneer for their generosity, company representative Dee Longoria made the announcement that on Nov. 14, Southern Pioneer would pay for all lunches at the center. “Anybody that wants to come is welcome to come,” Ford said. “There’s no age restrictions. They are going to pay for the meals for those that eat at the senior center that day.” That meal will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Though it is not required, Ford asked that those planning to come call the center at 620-624-2511. “We would like for them to call, but they don’t have to call,” she said. “If they can give us a call so we know ahead of time how many to prepare for, we will be able to accommodate their schedule by moving them in and out.” In addition to the free meal, Southern Pioneer will have some giveaways. “That ought to be fun,” Ford said. “I don’t know how she’s going to do it during that time segment. There’s just going to be some drawings, and they’re going to give away some fun little things that they have. Who doesn’t like something free, something fun and surprising? That’s a good deal. I would really like to encourage folks to come in for that day. The menu is going to be ham and beans.” When Southern Pioneer gave the center the H.U.G.S. money, the funds were earmarked for a specific purpose in the kitchen remodel. Ford explained her shock when Longoria announced the news that Southern Pioneer was paying for the meals. “Here I was wanting to give them kudos for the freezer and the refrigerator that we got, and she turns around and says, ‘Oh but we want to do more,’” she said. “My mouth wanted to drop. We’re having fun in the kitchen trying to make that work too because this is new for us.” With specific instructions about where to spend the money, Ford and members of the senior center’s governing board, the Seward County Council on Aging, made sure to use it just for that purpose. “For us, that was a very easy thing to do,” she said. “We’re very happy to encourage people to come in and work with Southern Pioneer because they’re so willing to help others in the community.” Ford said she has been simply amazed by the level of Southern Pioneer’s generosity. “The entire time we were working on funding the new kitchen, the generosity of people as a whole in this community supported our efforts,” she said. “When we received word that we received the grant in the amount that we received it from Southern Pioneer, I was amazed. It was so generous. They felt the reasons behind why we want to do it. They see the need, and that’s something they wanted to be a part of. They spoke volumes in the amount that they gave.” The Nov. 14 meal will include ham and beans, buttered broccoli, cornbread and stewed apples. The final special meal of the month comes with the annual community Thanksgiving meal Nov. 20 starting at 6 p.m. “That is sponsored by Beta Sigma Phi,” Ford said. “I can’t tell you how many years we’ve done it, but I think as long as I’ve been in the sorority, as long as I’ve been in town, I think we’ve done this. That’s about eight years now.” In that time, Ford said the meal has continued to grow. “Last year, we served more than 200,” she said. “We are so excited for people to sign in. That becomes an issue of how many people are allowed in your building at one time. It is free. We want people to come in for this traditional Thanksgiving meal sponsored by the sorority and enjoy just a fun evening of talking with folks you may not have seen for a while. It’s a great time.” The meal will feature many of the Thanksgiving favorites. “It’s going to be turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, rolls, pumpkin pie,” she said. “There’s going to be a couple fruit pies, but we’re going to keep it down to a couple different pies this time.” Many churches and organizations will provide other Thanksgiving meals throughout the month, and with the special meals and the daily Friendship Meals, Ford said much of the center’s activity this month will focus on food. “In November, the biggest thing happening at the senior center is based around food,” she said. “That’s awesome. What’s better than bringing people together, and you do it with food. That’s just an easy tradition.”