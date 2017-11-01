





ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part two of the story recapping the USD 480 candidate forum Monday evening and will cover questions asked regarding helping teachers further their education and members of the school board being in the classrooms. Educators are constantly looking for ways to further their own education but with student loans being in their current condition, some are hesitant to do so. This was one of the other issues discussed among the USD 480 school board candidates during the forum Monday evening. “I think continuing education is a great thing,” candidate Nick Hatcher said. “I fully support furthering education, but I feel like there needs to be a balance of how do you get that in return on that investment? A lot of times, you get a different degree and you’re moving up in the world, sometimes you have opportunities in other places and you end up moving out of the district after the district’s helped with tuition and things like that. For me, it’s about finding that balance of being able to create the environment that encourages further education, but at the same time, we need to make sure there’s a return on that investment back in the district. I would imagine when we do have that, I think it’d be a wonderful thing.” “Continuing education is such a big part of education,” candidate Matthew Durler added. “As the most junior member up here, it’s amazing how much education’s changed even since I was in school. So encouraging education and professional development is advised and we have to be motivated in how we approach this. There’s a lot of things to look at, one of them being possibly partnering with some 4-year institutions through ITB and some of those things to help reduce the costs of higher learning for post-secondary degrees. Additionally, if we are going to going to ‘write the check,’ to steal Nick’s term, we have to find a way to help with that retention too because at the end of the day, this is a business, we’re in the business of developing people from the students to the teachers. If we are going to reimbursing that, we have to come up with something to also work with the retention.” “I also believe in continuing education,” candidate Alan Brown added. “Getting those extra hours is really important and I think the district can find some ways to help, whether it be through funding or scholarships or something like that. But we also have to be focused on what those hours are and how they benefit USD 480 and the students. There’s a lot of times someone will finish a degree in something that they don’t really get into in their teaching career and doesn’t really help the district. Also, those types of scholarships, if we give them to some of the part-time teachers or some of those interested in furthering their education, that’s one of the greatest things we can do. They’ve already shown their commitment to USD 480 and those are the ones we can help move on and become the teachers we need them to be.” “Like what’s been said, I think having like a business sponsor for teachers and helping those teachers go back to school would be great,” candidate Cindi Martin said. “Also, I would encourage what was said before about the scholarships and paying in for the teachers who have been here a certain amount of time.” “As everyone else has said, making that money available for teachers to continue their education would be great,” candidate Royce Kitts said. “However, on the other side of the argument, that begs the question how many years will we get if we give them that money? Will they do what we want because we give them that much money? I don’t know exactly how I feel about some of the issues surrounding this yet, but my feeling is more along the lines of enjoy it while you have it and make the most of it. I think the best thing I’ve seen would be some type of system of if someone’s in the district so many years, then the district could pay it off for them, but that’s a lot of money. My issue is I wish I had the information about all the costs because I think it’s really easy to say we’ll cut them a check and want them here for a few years, but there are so many other issues tied into this. It’s a great idea, I just think if it’s something we haven’t figured out yet, I won’t be able to figure it out just sitting up here talking to everyone here right now. It’s great we want to work on this.” Another question asked of the candidates was how often they feel board members should be in the classroom. “I feel like there’s some board members who would benefit from that more than others, but those like myself, I’m not a teacher but I enjoy being around the students in a classroom environment,” Brown said. “But observing and evaluating how well a teacher’s doing, I wouldn’t be the one for that. My views on being in the classroom would be more to make sure the students and teachers are doing well and seeing their techniques. I think we have to make sure we hire people who are good at that evaluating and good at giving that atmosphere. As far as board members being in the classroom, aside from giving that thanks and gratitude and showing support, that’s what I think should be done.” “I think they should be in there as often as possible,” Martin added. “I think that support is needed for the students and the teachers. It would also be something important for the students to see and talk to them.” “It would be awesome for board members to be in the classroom,” Kitts said. “It might be a bit awkward for a teacher to all of a sudden have their principal come in and say ‘There’s going to be a board member coming in today’ and for the students, I don’t know how they’d really react. One of the things I like is seeing photos in the paper from when the board has the good things where the students come in and interact with the board members. I think there’s a lot of value in those types of planned events, but I’m not sure board members would just call up a principal saying they’re ready to drop in and visit a classroom. I think there’d definitely be value in seeing what takes place in some of the classroom. In terms of members being in there to learn the needs of the students and teachers, there’s definitely value.” “I think board members should go to classrooms as much as they would like,” Hatcher said. “I don’t think there’s any set amount of time or requirement of how much time a member should spend in a classroom, and I don’t think it would bother our teachers or students one bit for one of us to pop in and observe in a classroom. There’s been so much change in the district that I don’t believe it’s bothering anyone today. If a board member’s in a supporting role, I think they should spend as much time as they want, it’s personal for each member.” “It depends,” Durler said. “To echo Mr. Brown’s point, everyone needs to be up to date on the education process and the issues going on. One thing that may have some merit to it, maybe not being in the classroom, but what if we did some town hall meetings at the buildings and had administrators assigned to each building? That would let the teachers have an open forum to discuss the issues they might have and be direct. And that could also help with retention because if they know they’re being listened to, that’s great. If we have the ability to have those planned events, it’s great to have that opportunity to get to know the teachers better and hear them.”