





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Wetland losses have increased by 140 percent in recent years, threatening waterfowl habitats throughout North America. As part of focused conservation efforts, Ducks Unlimited is committed to filling the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever. DU has its origins in the Dust Bowl days of 1937, when North America’s drought-plagued waterfowl populations had plunged to unprecedented lows. Locally, Greg Bird of the Seward County Ducks Unlimited chapter said much of the money raised, like what will be raised at the annual dinner this Saturday in the Seward County Ag Building, originally went to Canada for breeding grounds. Later, funds started flowing to Mexico for the birds winter grounds. Now, though, much money is being spent in the U.S., which lies in the middle ground between the breeding and winter grounds. “Now, they’re spending money in the flyways because the ducks need to be healthy both directions if they’re going to have good breeds,” Bird said. DU money raised in Kansas has had a similar path, with much going to wetlands in the eastern part of the state, but Bird said a new playa lake initiative is bringing some of that money to Western Kansas. “They’re going to help private land owners conserve the wetlands out in this part of the state,” he said. “Even though they’re temporary wetlands, they’re still very important – important to the ducks and also important to the aquifer. They help recharge the aquifer. I was real excited to have that project getting started out in this part of the world. It’s neat to see some of the money coming back to this part of the state.” This year marks Ducks Unlimited’s 80th anniversary, and Saturday’s dinner, which also features a silent and live auction, will have merchandise helping to celebrate this landmark in the organization’s history. “We’ve got a lot of branded merchandise that’s specific for the 80th anniversary,” Bird said. “There’s some special guns, just some neat merchandise to auction off that’s branded for the 80th anniversary.” The meal for Saturday evening will feature a steak dinner, and along with the silent and live auctions, raffles will take place throughout the night’s fun. “We have some fun with those,” Bird said. “Got some stuff for the kids called the ‘green wings’ for them to do.” A few years ago, the Seward County DU chapter started sponsoring an “Adopt-a-Teen” program, and through this, one of Saturday’s raffles will feature a gun for the Seward County 4-H shooting sports programs. “All that money goes into their account for them to use for targets or ammunition or whatever they need to use it for,” Bird said. “That’s been a very successful project, and that money helps out local with the local kids.” Ticket prices are $50 a couple, $10 for children 17 and younger and $35 for singles. “That gets you two steak dinners and a fun evening, just a great time for a Saturday night,” Bird said. “Doors open at 5:30. Live auction should start about 8 o’clock. We try to be done by 10 so nobody stays too late.” Outside of the banquet, Bird said people can donate to DU, and the easiest way to do that is online at www.ducks.org. “They can actually identify if they have a project that they really want to support,” he said. “On the web page, it shows the different projects that are going on in Kansas. They can actually donate some of their money for certain projects.” Bird said while the money is raised locally, it goes to the national DU organization before coming back to Kansas Parks and Wildlife. “They actually manage the money side of it,” he said referring to Kansas Parks and Wildlife. “We don’t handle it after that. We just raise the money and let them spend it.” At this time, Seward County’s chapter has a committee of about 10 to 12, and Bird said there are ways to get involved. “Have them call me at 629-0540, Jamie Marcellus here at the office, or just come to the banquet and have some fun,” he said. “If anyone wants to get involved in the committee or DU at a higher level, we’d love to have them.” For more event specific information or for tickets, call Marcellus at 655-3722 or Jerry Bennett at 655-2786.