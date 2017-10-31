





Article courtesy E.L. Hodges



Deloris Beaty, formerly of Turpin, Okla., returned from a trip to Washington D.C. with other Veterans from the Kansas Honor Flight #51 which recognizes Veterans from around the World War II era, Korean Conflict, and Vietnam era. The group toured sights such as Tomb of the Unknown Solider, Abraham Lincoln Monument, Air Force Memorial, and Nurses Memorial. While in Washington D.C. a banquet took place for all the veterans on Flight No. 51 and to include call mail. Deloris had 47 letters. On the return trip to Wichita Airport, the plane was met by the Fire Department giving water salute, spraying an arch of water over the plane as it taxied in. There was a great crowd waiting for the planes with song, prayer, and gifts. The returning convoy stopping in Hutchinson was met by the Patriot Guard (Bikers with big flags) slowly to the Hutchinson Church of God. “It was an amazing trip,” Beaty said. “The honors bestowed upon me were overwhelming for a veteran from the Oklahoma Panhandle.” Deloris Gail Beaty was born July 5, 1935 to Edwin and Bertha Beaty, grew up in the Floris community with her brothers Joseph and Lee Roy Beaty, both deceased, and two sisters Virginia Lou Beaty, Billings, Okla., and Mary Catherine Brown of Turpin, Okla. She attended Floris on room school, Locust Grove, and Greenough, transferring to Turpin High School graduating in 1954. After graduation, Dr Ed Calhoun, the Beatys’ family physician was instrumental in helping Deloris be accepted into Nursing School at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla. After three years she graduated with an RN degree. Through the Church of God Missions Board, Deloris traveled to Kenya East Africa as a Missionary Nurse, building rural clinics, diagnosing and treating all medical needs. She stayed for ten years. Upon returning to the United States, Deloris enlisted in the Navy and was assigned to Philadelphia for two years, then transferred to the Air Force where she was chosen for the Homecoming ward for the POW’s and servicemen. This will last 18 years, she served 20 years as a nurse in the military and retired as Major in the Air Force. Deloris now lives in Hutchinson working for the church and volunteering at the senior center. She appreciates the support and encouragement in making this beautiful journey.