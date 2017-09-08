











• L&T staff report









The Harbingers Motorcycle Club will host Rocktane 2017 featuring Eightballs and a Box Saturday, Sept. 16, inside the Liberal VFW.

The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will be donated to the Southwest Guidance Center. Rocktane is sponsored by Majestic Vapor Vaping Supplies.

On Sept. 15, the VFW will play host to a concert featuring Liberal’s RBC Band. The classic rock group is scheduled to begin playing at 9:30 p.m.