



ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times

The race for the USD 480 school board is heating up with people wishing to work for what is best for the students of USD 480, with Liberal Memorial Library Director Royce Kitts being among them. With young patrons streaming in and out of the library each day as well as having family in USD 480, Kitts said it made sense for him to run for one of the spots on the board. “What originally got me interested in running for school board was seeing the announcement in the Leader & Times and thinking about how this would be a perfect chance to serve my community in helping to guide the district into the future,” Kitts said. “I have a couple of friends who have served on school boards across the state and they mentioned how fulfilling, and also cautioned that there is a lot of work involved. Once you commit to doing this, you commit to doing this. Other contributing factors were the fact that my son is an 8th grader at Seymour Rogers, and my wife is the drama teacher at Liberal High School. I think this brings multiple perspectives into my desire to seek this position.” Making the decision to run for a position on the USD 480 board took some very careful consideration, Kitts admitted. “Before I committed to making the decision to run, I spoke to lots of people in the community and in my group of friends about what they thought of the idea of me running,” Kitts said. “Getting the go-ahead from my wife and son was the most important part. We needed to make sure that this was going to work in regards to the time I would not be able to do things I normally do at home.” Kitts also praised the work of the staff and administration throughout USD 480. “We have awesome administrators, school board members, students, staff, and faculty, and the fact that we have built the number of new schools we have in such a short time is impressive,” Kitts said. “Navigating this construction has taken the hard work of a lot of people and shows the desire to move our educational opportunities forward. Even through the difficulties that have appeared post construction, our school board and district administrators have done their best to get the facilities up and running.” In regards to goals for running for school board, Kitts addressed faculty and administrative recruitment and retention as one of the bigger issues the district is facing. “I don’t want to pigeonhole myself as a one-topic candidate, but the cascade effect of not having enough teachers and having to replace so many teachers each year puts a drain on not only our fiscal resources, but our mental resources as well,” Kitts said. “Each year our district goes above and beyond to recruit teachers to our area. But sadly, many do not stay. Each year I have been here in Liberal, we have had 70-plus new teachers each year. When your district has about 500 employees, that number is huge. Imagine if our district didn’t have to worry about this issue and instead could focus on other things that need attention. Money and mental energy are finite resources. If money goes to one thing, it can’t go to another. If you are focused on one issue, you have to realize that some other issue is going to get less time to work on.” Among the projects receiving Kitts’ praise was the completion of the bond project buildings and USD 480 being chosen for the Kansans CAN school redesign program. “The Kansans CAN Alan Shepard project is exciting. With two local schools involved in that effort, USD 480 has the opportunity to be a leader in Kansas in regards to public school education,” Kitts said. “The timeline is a quick one. By the summer of 2018, there should be a plan in place for the redesign and presentations made both locally and at the state level. We have really good people at the district and in our schools working on this so this is going to be an exciting project.” Kitts also offered encouragement for the community to vote in the elections in November. “Elections are the foundation of democracy. It is the main way we get our voices heard in regards to how our government is led and managed,” Kitts said. “There are quite a few new people running this election cycle. This provides a unique opportunity to engage new voices in the process of local government. Local politicians affect our lives more than those at the state and federal level. Not to say that those officials doesn’t matter, but you see and feel the affect of local decisions very quickly. If you haven’t registered to vote yet, please do so, it really does matter. In the 2016 general election for Seward County, out of a population of about 20,000, we had slightly more than 10,000 people who are registered to vote, and out of those only about 5,000 actually voted.” Kitts added he is looking forward to the remainder of the campaign time. Those interested can look Kitts up on Facebook under the page “RoyceKittsUSD480.” “What I didn’t want to do was come out strong too early. Two months out is a good time frame for working on how to get signs made, how to arrange speaking to various groups, meeting with key stakeholders, creating a social media presence so the voters and myself can talk about the issues that concern them,” Kitts said. “I don’t think you walk into this with a set agenda. My belief is that you take stock of the work ahead of you and what the community needs and then develop a plan for how to achieve those goals. I look forward to hearing from and meeting the other candidates. I know that elections, at the end of the day, are about who gets the most votes, but honestly I think that you are running with people who will be potential members of the school board team. Getting to know your future teammates is a big part of running for office. I know a few of the people running, but look forward to meeting the rest.”