





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories recapping an event hosted by the Joint Economic Development Council Thursday to help community members learn about local innovations that can help develop the area’s economy.

Today’s story talks about the Blend Flex model being instituted at Seward County Community College to help better meet the school’s needs. Future stories will deal with some of what is going on with the school’s technology campus and even what other communities are doing to make technology work better for everyone. For decades, students typically learned only by sitting in a classroom with a teacher standing in front of them educating them on whatever the subject of the class may be. In recent times, with the innovation of computers, online learning has become more popular. Now, Seward County Community College has innovated a way for students to do both while taking the same class. SCCC President Dr. Ken Trzaska talked Thursday at an event hosted by the Joint Economic Development Council to educate community members about how innovations can help develop the economy of Seward County, and he talked about the “Blend Flex” model, which allows students who may have started their higher education in a traditional brick and mortar classroom to continue a class should a life situation occur that no longer allows them to be in that classroom. Trzaska said Liberal has always had a spirit of innovation, and this was one of the defining factors in the development of Blend Flex. “I think the underpinning aspect of this community has been innovation and advancement, moving forward,” he said. “That actually led to several years ago, as a college realizing we are the community’s college, and we are just as responsible for our community’s success as the community is for our success. Each of you support us in many, many ways beyond just the taxes. You support us by attending our events. You support us by sending your families and even yourselves to our campus for education.” Within the last two years, SCCC has developed what Dr. Trzaska called a “Moving Seward Forward” vision encompassing five key directions and a number of core values a team at the college came up with to make the vision happen. “How do we move forward, and why is it important for us to do that?” he said. One focus and key direction of the vision, Trzaska said, is investing in curriculum instruction. “We’re investing in the core of why we exist – education,” he said. “A couple of really innovative outcomes of that is investing in what we’re calling the ‘Blend Flex’ model.” With around 70 percent of SCCC’s students being first generation students, Trzaska said Blend Flex can be a useful tool in both recruiting and retaining students. “No one else in their family has come through the door and attended college,” he said. “Already there’s a vulnerability there that is sometimes very difficult to manage, and that requires having talented people on the team that are able to embrace that and find opportunities for our students to be successful no matter what the issue may be.” Trzaska explained some of the research that went into the development of the Blend Flex model. “Several years ago, we identified 47 students who didn’t continue between the fall semester and the spring semester, and the number one reason for that, which is no surprise, is life,” he said. “I had to pick up an extra shift. Mom got sick. I had to take care of my brother and sister. That meant I couldn’t continue my Monday, Wednesday, Friday English class at noon, so they drop, and the chances of them coming back are pretty slim to none. You have to work twice as hard to get them back as you did to get them in the first place.” Trzaska said Blend Flex shows a way educators can better meet the needs of students. “The Blend Flex innovation was a way for us to take a look at how we do things and ultimately to meet students where there at rather than creating a schedule that asks students to meet us where we’re at,” he said. Trzaska said SCCC has started with a few classrooms and faculty members under the Blend Flex model, with hopes of expanding it in the coming years. “You come into a classroom, and you have the option of being in a blended format, a traditional format or an online format,” he said. “We have three Blend Flex classrooms on campus. I think 14 faculty members were trained in Blend Flex. We plan over the next several years to invest in a number of additional Blend Flex classrooms, and ultimately, the vision would be to have Blend Flex options across the board, which basically gives our students the opportunity to stay engaged in what they’re committed to and not say, ‘Well I can’t do it.’ We want to create an opportunity for those students to stay in school.”