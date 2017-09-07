





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



The month of September has barely begun, and already, the local calendar is rapidly filling with fun things for people to do. In Liberal, the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Duck Race Festival will be happening at the end of the month. This weekend in Hooker, Okla., that community will host its annual car show, and the weekend’s fun will also include Hugoton’s High Plains Music Festival. Next weekend, Seward County Community College will host its annual party auction. Liberal and its surrounding communities will have other activities as well, and two ladies from Tulsa, Okla., will be in town Sept. 23 to add to the fun. After a successful visit in 2016, the ladies, who operate the 2 Hip Chicks Roadshow, will be back at the Seward County Activity Center. One of the ladies, Trina Gonzales, said she and business partner amanda Johnson enjoyed their time in Liberal and a subsequent visit to nearby Guymon, Okla., and are looking forward to making the trek again. “It was good,” she said. “It’s kind of hard to get any vendors to come all that way, but we’re going to try it again one more year and see what we can do with it, and we’re going to go for it.” Gonzales said 2 Hip Chicks is looking to make the visit to Liberal and Guymon an annual event. “We’re going to try it again this year for both, and we’re going to go from there,” she said. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Activity Center. The roadshow is still in its early stages, with less than three years running, and Gonzales said there will be lots for those who come to the show to see and buy in Liberal. “We’re going to have boutiques, repurposed furniture and one-of-a-kind finds,” she said. Just as she and Johnson liked spending time in Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle, Gonzales said so too did those who came to the 2 Hip Chicks Roadshow. “I think they enjoyed it, and hopefully, they’ll all come back this year,” she said. “We’re hoping to have some boutique trailers and everything.” Gonzales said she and Johnson do about 18 shows a year, and Liberal and Guymon have a good chance of being put on the ladies’ calendars permanently. “I’m hoping we can do it every year from now on,” Gonzales said. The shows, which currently take place in five states – Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Texas, will likely see even more additions in the future. “We have some more on schedule for this next year,” Gonzales said. “We started with our Oklahoma, and you guys are our first Kansas show, so you guys are pretty much on the ground level.” With so many shows every year and operating their own businesses, Gonzales said putting on the 2 Hip Chicks Roadshow can prove to be quite the task. “We’re constantly on the road every weekend,” she said. “Me and my business partner both own boutiques, so we travel as well. Every weekend that we’re not with our own company, we’re with someone else’s company.” Gonzales said putting the show on even requires more than the 24 hours in a day, and she and Johnson sometimes have to squeeze time into their schedules for themselves. “It’s 25, 25 to 30,” she said. “We have to put our phones away and say, ‘Okay, this is family time. We cannot answer anything right now.’ We actually just got back from vacation. We had a double vacation, me and her with our families, and we went to Florida. We just got in yesterday, and I didn’t pick my phone up the whole time. It was the most wonderful time I’ve had in a long time.” Despite all of this, Gonzales said it is well worth the effort to put on the show. “There’s two of us, and we just run ourselves ragged, but when you love what you do, it’s fun,” she said.