



ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



“I just felt like I had some things to still offer, I still enjoy doing it, and I enjoy working with the school system, so I decided it was time to get back in and see if I could help again.” This from current USD 480 school board candidate Alan Brown. Brown had previously served on the board for 17 years, and he said he felt it would be a good idea to work with the board again. “I had a lot of people asking me if I would consider running again,” Brown said. “My wife had even asked me if I would run again, which, after my being on there so long, was kind of a surprise. She’s all in with me, so it just seemed the right time. And I feel like experience is always good, and I have that to offer. I like working with USD 480, it’s a great opportunity for the community to stay involved in our educational system.” Like fellow candidate Matt Durler, Brown said he would like to see some changes as far as teacher and administrator recruitment and retention should he be elected to the board. “I would have to get back on there to see where things stand and where we’re at before really setting any goals,” Brown said. “But I think teacher retention, teacher recruitment, administrator retention, all those are a big thing I would like to see. Our students are doing a great job, and I want to help USD 480 continue being as good as it’s been.” Brown also said he is excited about all the work going on around USD 480. “The building projects are basically done, so I’m excited they’re done,” Brown said. “If I get elected, I would want to go in the direction of what’s good for the students and their education, and that’s what I’m really excited about. I think the new state option that’s available is also really exciting because of that thought of how things could be different but how we can also progress. The state hasn’t let us be as progressive as we maybe could have been, so that opens up a lot of new avenues.” November’s election will be busy with not only the USD 480 school board election but also the elections for the Liberal City Commission and other local offices. With everything that will need to be voted on, Brown said it will be important for the community to get out and vote. “It’s going to be a pretty active election with the other races going on, so it’s extremely important to get to know your candidates and who you’re voting for,” Brown said. Brown added he is looking forward to the rest of the campaign, and said he is always looking to do what will be best for the students of USD 480. “I’ve got two family members who work for USD 480, so I have a lot of interest in what’s going on, I’ve always kept myself abreast of what’s going on,” Brown said. “I’ve also got nine grandchildren who will be in USD 480, and we’ll be looking at sixth-generation graduates coming out of our family, so we’ve had a lot of investment in the district over the years. If the community wants me back on the board to serve, I’m certainly willing to do so. I have a lot to offer that I can give back to the district and the community.”