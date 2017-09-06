



ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



In just the past few years, USD 480 has made large strides toward the future. With work being finished on the bond project buildings and other work being completed, USD 480 school board candidate Matthew Durler said he would like to see the district continue to move forward. “I think this is a great opportunity to be involved with the students in the district and try to help move things forward,” Durler said. “Having my own children in the district, I’ve been very close to it and continue to have an interest in us doing things the right way and moving forward. There’s a lot of opportunities to help things keep moving forward if we have the right support structure and everything.” Durler was appointed to the board in 2014 to replace Crystal Clemens (who had resigned to move to Texas with her family) and later ran in 2015, but did not receive enough votes to retain his seat. There were a few factors that went into the decision to run again, according to Durler, and he also talked about some of his ideas. “I guess the biggest thing for me would be reducing the turnover we have in the district and figure out ways to support our teachers and administrative personnel so they feel protected,” Durler said. “I feel like if we can slow down that turnover, the staffing issues would decrease, and that would be a good thing as well. I see innovation and opportunities to move forward, to look at things differently, like with reducing turnover and working to support our staff, because that could really help the students and the community in the long term.” The other candidates who will be running for the USD 480 school board will be Noe Tolento Jr., Cindi Martin, Nick Hatcher (incumbent), Alan Brown, Elsa M. Fraire and Royce Kitts. Durler said it is a good group of candidates running, and he said he is looking foward to the rest of the campaign. “I’m looking forward to the candidate forums to see everyone’s ideas on what should be done and how those could be done, as well as hearing some of the community members’ plans,” Durler said. “Getting everyone in the new buildings within the past two weeks has been a big step and there’s been a lot of excitement around that. There’s also going to be those ongoing discussions on the boundaries and how to keep them in place. There’s a lot of work still to be done, the completion of the buildings doesn’t mean the end of the work.” Overall, Durler said, he would be a great fit in returning to the USD 480 school board. He added while the high quantity of work done so far has been great, there is still a lot for the district to accomplish. “I have children in the district, I’ve seen how things work from the board side of things, and I’ve got a sister who’s a teacher in the district,” Durler said. “So I’ve seen things from a lot of different angles, so I would bring a lot of relevant and worthwhile experience to that, and a unique perspective.”