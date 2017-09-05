





ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



“I’m pretty easy to satisfy as far as state management and that type of thing, but we are at a different and almost dangerous level of instability at the state level, and I couldn’t just sit by anymore, I care about the state too much.” This from Kansas gubernatorial candidate Joshua Svaty, who paid a visit to Liberal Friday night, regarding his decision to run. Overall, Svaty said, it was a somewhat easy decision to run for Kansas governor. “A lot of it was watching the legislature essentially fight with the governor, and if the challenges are that strong, and if they’re that big, we have to, as a state, have a legislature working with the governor and vice versa,” Svaty said. “That’s so there’s give and take on both sides, and that’s how the process works. I worked with the legislature for seven and a half years, and I know a lot of people who are still part of it, and I feel I could work with that group and help get things done.” With those feelings about the current state of the state, Svaty said he has several goals and ideas for should he be elected as governor. “First and foremost, rebuilding state government means expecting the civil servants who have given their time and careers to it, and our government is only as good as the type of people we can attract to it,” Svaty said. “Part of that is the legislature itself, and part of it is the administration. There need to be cabinet heads who are Kansans to tend to those various sectors and industries in the economy they manage, whether it’s agriculture, transportation, or the Department of Children and Families.” There are already several candidates on both sides of the race who have declared. On the Republican side, Jim Barnett (who visited Liberal back in June), current Kansas Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer, Wink Hartman, Mark Hutton, current Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer have all declared. On the Democrat side along with Svaty, Arden Andersen, Jack Bergeson, Carl Brewer, and Jim Ward have all declared, and Greg Orman has declared for the Independent ticket. Overall, Svaty said, he is pleased with the amount of candidates currently declared. “I think it shows the level of interest in the race, because it’s also early, we’re a little less than a year away from the primaries, which is a long time,” Svaty said. “But the state is already interested in what’s going on, and I feel like they see this election cycle in particular as a reflection of what’s going on.” Svaty and his staff are currently embarking on a tour of all 105 Kansas counties with more visits scheduled for the future. Even with that grueling schedule, Svaty said the campaign work has been rewarding. “Visiting people, flat out, is the most wonderful thing about this,” Svaty said. “There’s things that surprise you all across the state, like the magnificent coffee shops and restaurants we’ve visited, the people are fabulous, and they’re a real gem, and we’ve had those types of experiences all over. As a person who loves other people and Kansans, there’s almost nothing as fun as campaigning around the state. Once we’re done with our first tour of all 105 counties, we’re going to start doing small groups on focused issues like KanCare, the economy, the delivery of medical services across the state, those types of things. Then I’ll probably being wholesale touring again and doing more focused meetings around the state again after the beginning of 2018. Then that’s the heart of the campaign.” Kansas is a little less than a year away from the primaries, and Svaty said he is excited for the rest of the campaign. He also expressed praise for the meet-and-greet which took place Friday evening. “You can sense there’s excitement,” Svaty said. “It’s a Friday night during Labor Day weekend, and people are relaxed and talking and engaged. It’s fun for me too since I’ve got my brother and his family here, so it’s great to visit them too.” Svaty said it should be an overall great gubernatorial race and encouraged Kansans to get out and vote next November. Those interested can follow Svaty on social media sites Facebook and Twitter, and look him up on his candidate web site joshuasvaty.com. “I love Kansas, and my family loves Kansas and continues to grow here. My wife, Kimberly, and I have three children: Jackson, Mariner, and Evelyn and have another baby on the way. We want our children to feel the same promise of Kansas as we did growing up,” Svaty’s mission statement on his web site noted. “That promise includes equal opportunity, strong public schools, and an atmosphere that is innovative, open, and entrepreneurial. We have no intention of going anywhere, and so we have committed ourselves to rebuilding the stable and prosperous state that we know and love. Candidates for office will often go short on the biography and long on the policy issues, but I believe Kansans prefer the opposite. If you know who I am, you will understand the direction I want to take the state, and why I want to be your next governor.”