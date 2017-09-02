





By ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



Farmers Insurance Agent Julio Castañeda recently took charge of Clareisa Bayouth’s insurance agency location (as Bayouth will be teaching at Liberal High School starting this fall), and recently talked about his work in the insurance field.

Q: Could you give me some background on yourself? (i.e. how long you’ve been in insurance, when you started working in Liberal, etc.) A: I started about five years ago. I was working with Candi Prater here in town, and this opportunity came up, so I’ve been here about two months in this current agency. Background, I’m originally from Mexico, I came to the U.S. when I was 7 years old. Being an insurance agency owner, it’s a dream.



Q: What piqued your interest in insurance? A: I’ve worked a lot in customer service. I used to work for Foss Ford, I did that for four years and I was the customer service representative there. I also worked at Stu Emmert (now Lewis Auto Group) and I did the same thing there. I just love working with people and interacting with them and helping them.



Q: So did working in insurance just fit right in with all of that? A: Yes, because you’re always working with people on a daily basis, different people. That’s what I always look forward to, learning about my customers and what their needs are for insurance. That’s what we do, we work to find out what the necessities are for you and your loved ones, and then we help provide the needed tools.



Q: When did you officially take over as owner here? A: June 1, so very recently. I’m still getting to know a lot of the customers already with us. Some of them I already knew because I see them in town, and some of them are customers.



Q: What were you thinking about taking over as owner at this location? A: All types of things – Could I do it? Am I going to have the right leadership to move the agency forward? There were a lot of emotions running through like excitement, fear, happiness, nervousness, all of the above. It’s a big step to take.



Q: What was the final push that made you say “Yes?” A: I had a good feeling about it. I talked to my wife, we talked about it together and said “If we’re going to grow ourselves and make our lives better, this is a good opportunity? Where else would I have an opportunity like this?” So then I said yes, and I would at least know I tried all I could. I just came back from the University of Farmers and got some great ideas, so I’m looking forward to the months to come.



Q: Besides implementing those ideas, what are some other things you’re looking forward to about working here? A: I want people to know there is a bilingual agent here, and I’m going to try and work for whatever their situation calls for, whether it’s working late hours or on the weekends, I’ll try and accommodate the best I can and be available.



Q: What are some other things you like about working in insurance? A: Our number one product we offer people is life insurance, and I try to talk to everyone I can about that because it’s something we all need. A lot of people don’t plan on that because they think “I’m too young” or “I’m too healthy,” but everyone needs it. If you don’t buy it from me, buy from someone else, but make sure your life’s protected in case something happens. That’s the number one thing I love about this business, we sell a product to protect people and their loved ones.



Q: What are some other goals you have for your time in Liberal? A: I want to be able to grow the business, get some more people in here to work with me who have the same vision as I do about helping as many people as we can. In the coming year, I’m hoping to recruit at least two more people to our team.



Q: Anything else? A: We’re open Saturdays. I do offer Mexico insurance for those who don’t know where to go or if their agency’s closed, so I offer that. I’m open here 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but I typically work here later and I’m available to those who need help. I’m working to help people feel comfortable with their agent and not get surprised on things that may or may not be part of their policy.