By ROBERT PIERCE

After coming to Liberal in 1914, Sam Miller soon found himself unsuccessful in starting a business, and this took him to the town of Pratt. A Spanish flu pandemic in the area in 1917 would bring Miller back to Liberal, though, as two local businessmen asked him to come back to town for help with a growing demand for a mortician. From this experience, Miller Mortuary was born, and the business stayed in the family, with Miller’s son, Wayne, later becoming sole owner in 1965. After coming to work for Wayne in 1976, Jim Kauffman bought Miller Mortuary in 1980 and owned it up until his death five years ago today. A longtime friend of Kauffman’s, Gene McElroy, took over the funeral home in 2013, and even in just his short time at the helm, he has seen many changes. “The No. 1 change we’ve seen in our families’ responses is how well the level of services have been brought back up,” he said. “We have constant compliments on how we do things now.” Another change McElroy said he put in place after taking over Miller Mortuary was the installation of a sound system at the funeral home. “Jim didn’t have a sound system, which blows my mind,” he said. “We installed a sound system with a video. We’ve seen an increase in the number of people wanting to use DVD video tributes during services.” Cremation has also become a more popular choice with many families. McElroy said he has not necessarily seen more people using the service, but he and fellow funeral director Bryce Peterson are better educating people about cremation. Naturally, with the increase in the demand for creation, views have changed on the service as well, McElroy said. “Most of them kind of view cremation as an afterthought, and now, the reality is you can do everything with cremation that you do with a traditional funeral,” he said. “The only difference is instead of going to a cemetery and having a burial afterwards, we’re just cremating the deceased. We’ve seen a lot of people who have gone with full services with traditional viewing, traditional embalming, traditional service, but then do a cremation afterwards.” McElroy said his interest in mortician services came as early as his freshman year at Liberal High School. “Both my grandparents passed away on my mom’s side,” he said. “I went to the services in Borger, Texas. I really didn’t think about going into funeral service at that time. When I was a junior, my father worked for Panhandle Eastern Pipeline.” At that time, many oil companies such as Panhandle were laying off workers, and McElroy said it was at that same time, the computer first became the talk of the future. “There’s going to be a lot of jobs computers are going to take away from people,” he said of some of the talk at the time. “I was trying to think of a career. What do I want to do? My initial choice would’ve been a professional musician.” But McElroy’s mind, for some reason, kept returning to the idea of funeral service. After visiting with Kauffman and another local funeral director, Tom Kitch, telling them of his interest in funeral services. “Would I be able to help them out?” he said. “Tom almost right off the bat, he was very receptive to me. He called me in and let me help out with the services a couple of times with visitations, eventually going to the point of helping out with the deceased from the removal from the hospital to the actual embalming process, viewing and watching, not actually doing it.” Kauffman later took McElroy to an autopsy with then local medical examiner Dr. Hubert Peterson to view an autopsy. “I stayed with Jim and watched what he did afterwards,” McElroy said. “None of it bothered me. It actually kind of fascinated me. I’ve always been very scientific.” McElroy said the fact that being a mortician was different from other lines of work is what appealed most to him. “I didn’t wanted to do something that everyone else was doing,” he said. McElroy graduated from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service in 1995, and he said at that time, Kansas required a minimum of an associate’s degree, mortuary school and a year of apprenticeship. Not knowing if Kansas would accept his training from a Texas school, McElroy later enrolled at Seward County Community College, but he was approached by dean Tommy Williams about two weeks into his education there. “He pulled me out of class,” McElroy said. “He looked into the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service. He said ‘Gene you do realize that school offers an associate degree program, right?’ I said, ‘Yeah, but I didn’t know if Kansas would accept it.’ He said, ‘I’ve already checked it. Kansas will accept it. What are you doing here?’” Before going to work at Miller, McElroy worked with Kitch at the then Kitch Funeral Home, until Kitch sold it in 2000. “Tom definitely valued and trusted my work, which is the best compliment you can get,” he said. Between 2000 and 2012, while owning a local Shelter Insurance Agency, McElroy assisted both Miller Mortuary and the now Brenneman Funeral Home with services. While he has seen many changes already, McElroy said one change he would like to see is the public’s perception of funeral directors. “We definitely pride ourselves on being professional, but on that side of the coin, we should just be ourselves,” he said. “I want them to feel relaxed. We live in an area that there are a few careers around here that do require a suit and tie, but not as many as there used to be.” That perception, McElroy said, goes through everything a funeral home does, right down to the selection of a casket for the deceased. “I’m not a salesman,” he said. “It’s not my job to sell you anything. We don’t do that here.” McElroy said while professional services are a must, the most important thing, and what he feels the majority of morticians are in business for, is to help people. This includes providing options for families who perhaps cannot afford a bigger service. “If they can’t afford our services or another funeral home’s services in the area, as far as service goes, we’ll generally do what we can do to get the basic stuff we have to do, which is file the vital statistics and disposition of the body,” he said. “We give them ideas of what they could do like maybe go through their church and do a memorial service on their own and give them instructions on how they can go about that. Even if we don’t do the services for you, I can at least give you some pointers and tips and things to think about. That’s what we’re here for. We’re here to help you.” McElroy said whether it’s a metro area like Dallas or New York, or a more rural area like Southwest Kansas, funeral homes can provide similar services to each other. “The reality is here in Liberal, we can offer exactly the same stuff,” he said. “We don’t have a crematory on site. Neither does Brenneman. Both of us still offer everything that’s available with cremation.” Only being a small part of the 100 years of Miller Mortuary, McElroy said he is not sure what the funeral home’s legacy will be. He just hopes it will be a great one. “Miller has been a primary funeral home in this area for a long time,” he said. “As far as legacy goes, we’re rebuilding it every day.” That rebuilding, McElroy said, is due to what he feels is some of the legacy being lost under the leadership of Kauffman. “People came to us, and we provided services,” he said. “A funeral, it’s hard to think of it as an enjoyable experience, but the best way to put it is to make it as comfortable for them as possible. I want to bring back that legacy that Miller has had for a good 85 to 90 years of its legacy.” McElroy said Kauffman treated people as he wanted to be treated, and that is a legacy he intends to continue at Miller Mortuary. “You don’t get greedy,” he said. “You don’t ever assume that your time’s more important than somebody else’s because you never know what somebody else is going through. That’s what I want the legacy of Miller to be. I want the legacy to be we provided a great service and the families were comfortable using us.”