





ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



The High Plains Music Festival is guaranteeing high-quality musical talent for this year’s festivities from open to close, and one of those acts will be Stars Go Dim, fronted by Chris Cleveland. “I’ve been playing music most of my life, I grew up playing it and singing it,” Cleveland said. “My parents and grandparents were all musicians, and Stars Go Dim has been around for about 10 years now, we just hit that mark in August. It started out as a side writing project with writing pop songs and over the course of time, it’s evolved into what it is now and in the past handful of years, I’ve been writing more Christian music and pop music and all that. It’s been something that’s continually evolved and grown and morphed and followed me in my life. It’s always been a representation of who I am. Over the course of time, it’s done that, and we’ll probably continue to change.” This will be Stars Go Dim’s first time playing at the High Plains Music Festival, and Cleveland said he is looking forward to coming to the area. “We’ve played in Kansas several times, but this will be the first time we’ve played in Hugoton, so that’s really exciting,” Cleveland said. “I think it’ll all go great. I’m from the Midwest, and I know Midwest people are good people who love to go out and enjoy music and a great night. So when you get good people, good music and great weather, it’s going to be an awesome day, and that’s what I expect. We’re going to play some great music that’s uplifting and has purpose, and I hope people enjoy that.” That enjoyment in performing, Cleveland said, was part of the reason for saying yes to performing at this year’s festivities. “I love traveling around and making an impact at the places I perform, and I think that’s what this is going to be, just a bunch of people getting together for a great night of music,” Cleveland said. “Performing’s almost like an escape for me sometimes, it’s a time where I can find solitude and happiness, it’s almost like church or some other type of solace you can find. On the flipside of that, I love traveling and meeting new people and being in new places. I think sometimes, people need to refuel, and that’s what being onstage does to me.” Overall, Cleveland said, the night should be awesome for everyone who attends, and said he would be open to returning in the future should he be asked. “It’s going to be an awesome time, there’s going to be a great group of singers and groups who are going to be there, and we’re excited to go there and spread our message for the whole family,” Cleveland said. “Hopefully people will come out and just have a good time with us. Once you meet new people and get to know them, it’s always fun to visit them and see them again. I’m always willing to go back to places and share and hang out and play and do all that again. I’d always be willing.” This year’s High Plains Music Festival will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Dirtona Raceway in Hugoton. Other performers will be Sydney Beesley, Post Monroe, Josh Ward, and Cody Johnson, and Cleveland offered encouragement for people to come out and see all the acts that evening. “I just hope people come out and join us when we come out and spread our message of love and acceptance, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone there,” Cleveland said.