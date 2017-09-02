











September has barely begun, and thoughts of Halloween and Thanksgiving are not yet on the minds of anyone.

Neither is the Christmas season, but locally on Sept. 9, volunteers from around Liberal will gather to kick off the collection season for Samaritan’s Purse and its signature project, Operation Christmas Child.

There be an OCC countdown event starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at Liberal’s First Southern Baptist Church. The public is encouraged to attend.

At the event, a local couple will talk about their shoebox distribution trip this past spring to Togo, Africa. Afterwards, numerous door prizes, including some of the new plastic OCC boxes that are now available to the public, will be given away.

Information, updates and OCC supplies will likewise be provided to equip volunteers to pack shoebox gifts and encourage others to do the same.

Empty shoeboxes will be packed throughout the fall with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items and will be collected at several area locations Nov. 13-20.

The drop-off location for the gift-filled boxes at First Southern Baptist Church will be the first stop on a journey across the globe for the shoeboxes packed by local families.

These gifts will be prepared and delivered to children in need overseas using whatever means necessary – boats, airplanes, trains and even elephants.

For more information on how to participate in OCC, call area coordinator Tamra Clawson at 620-482-3305, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ for more information and to view gift suggestions.

Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

OCC is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham.

The mission of OCC is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Since 1993, OCC has collected and delivered more than 146 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.