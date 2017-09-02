











By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times







The rodeo arena at the Seward County Fairgrounds is used to seeing its share of animals, and this Tuesday, visitors to the arena will see some animals not normally seen in Liberal.

The Carden International Circus (CIC) is bringing its act to town, providing spectacular entertainment for the whole family.

The circus has been in the Carden family for more than 50 years, putting on astonishing performances, displaying awe-inspiring feats of athleticism and amazing animals.

Brett Carden of CIC said the circus is one of the largest in North America.

“We’ve got elephants, tigers, all kinds of acrobats, clowns, aerialists,” he said. “We’re a real traditional three-ring circus.”

“The kids will love the circus elephants,” their Web site, supershrinecircus.com, said. “They can even ride the elephants.”

Fun-filled pre-show activities will likewise entertain the entire family prior to the performances at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This is not the Carden circuses first time in Liberal either, Brett said.

“We were in Liberal, it’s been years ago, 20 years ago, maybe 25,” he said. “We look forward to it, hope we have a good turnout.”

Brett said the circus averages about 300 shows a year, with many of those coming in September, October and November, making for a big job taking the circus from town to town.

“We’re like a moving city,” he said.

Labor Day, the CIC is supposed to be in Dodge City before coming to Liberal Tuesday. Brett said venues of all sizes make up the circus’s schedule.

“We play bigger cities, smaller,” he said. “We play them all.”