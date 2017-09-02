





Students honor America’s resolve on 9/11



By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Monday, Sept. 11, will be the 16th anniversary of one of the greatest tragedies America has ever known. In the decade and a half since Sept. 11, 2001, a music teacher at a local school now named Cottonwood Elementary has been ensuring youth never forget the lessons of that day and thanking those charged with keeping people safe. With the restructuring of schools under the USD No. 480 bond projects, the former Cottonwood Intermediate went from being a school for fourth through sixth graders to now hosting students in kindergarten through fifth grade. That change, however, did not change whether the school would host its annual Patriot Day celebration. “We want the public to know that it will continue here at Cottonwood this year,” said music teacher Becky Robison. This year’s Patriot Day event will take place at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11 in the north parking lot of Cottonwood. “We ask that people that come to watch and want to come help say ‘thank you’ to our first responders and our local military veterans and active military that you park along the street or in the south parking lot,” Robison said. Robison added the north parking lot will be reserved for emergency vehicles and the more than 500 kids in grades K-5 that now call Cottonwood home. She also said a change from past years is not having kids from the former Lincoln Elementary, which closed its doors following the 2016-2017 school year, as part of Patriot Day, leaving Cottonwood the lone school at the event. “Cottonwood is now K-5, and they’re all working on presenting two new songs we haven’t done before at the event,” Robison said. “One song is called ‘Heroes,’ and the words are written by my best friend, Janie Pierce. The other new song is going to be kind of a rewrite of a military cadence. There’s a really cool military cadence called ‘Rock Steady,’ and we’re going to kind of tie that into our theme and present our patriotism that way.” Typically, one by one, first responders from law enforcement, firefighters and emergency workers, along with military are brought to the risers in front of Cottonwood with various music. Robison said the music for first responders will be different this year. “Those will be a surprise to everyone,” she said. “The military songs, obviously, will stay the same, but we hope those that have served or are serving, if they’re in Liberal when we’re having this event, we hope they’ll come so we can recognize them and say ‘thank you’ for their service. We’re excited to be able to provide this opportunity again.” Robison said having K-5 students rather than 4-6 youngsters does create a bit of different dynamic, but she is extremely proud of how everyone is singing and participating in class. “We’ve just finished with the ‘Star-Spangled Banner,’” she said. “We’ve gone over the history of it. I’ve displayed some pictures that depict what the words mean when they say it, and we read a story that goes with it. They’re singing it really well. They’ve already learned their second song, so we have one more song to learn and one more week to go, and we’ll be ready.” Part of the dynamic change, Robison said, is that some of her younger students need more than one or two songs for the 30-minute period that the Patriot Day event typically takes. “I’ve been throwing in a lot of other activities, but always trying to end with the show and have them ready for the event,” she said. School at Cottonwood started Aug. 28, and this means Robison has a little shorter time to prepare kids for Patriot Day than usual. This is why, she said, only three songs are being taken on for singing. “We’ll play other songs like the military and the first responder songs,” she said. “We’re going to clap along to those. We want to make sure that we have something ready that’s unique, that hasn’t been seen before, but that still gets the message across of how grateful we are for the service and how proud we are to live in the United States, where we have the freedoms to grow up to be anything we want to be and have the freedom to have an event like this where we can say, ‘thank you.’” Though Cottonwood’s Patriot Day came about following a great tragedy, Robison said the event is still intended to be proactive than reactive. “We don’t want to wait till something bad happens before we let these guys know how proud we are of them,” she said. “When people run from danger, these guys are running towards it in order to keep everyone as safe as they can be and provide those kind of services. It takes a special heart of gold, which we’ll be singing about.” Robison said the time she has had to prepare kids for Patriot Day has shrunk over the years. “We used to have a month to get ready,” she said. “Lately, I’ve had four days with the kids, but knowing the schedule helps to plan. If you’ve been to our event before, we’ve had five or six the kids songs the kids learned, and with the lesser time to prepare, we just had to lessen the songs. We still make them meaningful, and the kids still really enjoy it.” While it may seem challenging to teach children about a tragedy such as 9/11 when they were not alive at the time it took place, Robison said she has never found it challenging because she uses an event like 9/11 as a springboard to other tragedies in history. “9/11 was a tragedy, but there’ve been many others,” she said. “Just think of the current events of Hurricane Harvey. A lot of those first responders are responding to that situation – running towards danger when everyone is trying to evacuate and survive. If we didn’t have people with that in their heart, with the heart of service, the heart of helping people, we’re just so fortunate that America still has a lot of that, and if someone’s not a first responder or in the military, it doesn’t mean they don’t have that heart of gold.” Robison said she was in her classroom when the events of Sept. 11, 2001, unfolded, and because of this, she believes her students connect to her and furthermore to the tragedy itself. “It comes across okay, and it’s a real life story that we tell that’s made a difference in all our lives,” she said. Additionally, Robison said educating today’s youth about 9/11 is made easier, as she is surprised about how much prior knowledge they have about the events. “They know what happened,” she said. “They know the guy that ordered the hit has been taken care of, so to speak, and they come already knowing a lot about it. No one has been surprised that this day is set aside for that, and this is a great way of not only having a moment of silence for that but also recognizing our first responders and military. I just hope our first responders and military never get tired of hearing ‘thank you.’ I don’t think they hear it enough, and it’s just awesome to get in the hearts of these K-5 students and give them this opportunity.” For Robison, educating her students about 9/11 will be a constant part of her curriculum, and thus the challenges that could come with each new generation are lessened by these newer students having prior knowledge of the events of that day in 2001. “This is another lesson unfortunately,” she said. “It’s not as much of a challenge. It’s just more heartbreaking than anything.”