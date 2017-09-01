







Group also hosting local fundraiser events









• L&T staff report









VFW Post No. 3166 is taking donations for the Hurricane Harvey families.

“Our veterans and their families need our help along with everyone else,” said a post on the VFW’s Facebook page.

Those wanting to make a donation can send them to VFW Post 3166, 7569 Road, Liberal, KS 67901.

“Please earmark it as Hurricane Harvey,” the post said. “Money will be sent to VFW national headquarters where 100 percent of the money will be sent to Hurricane Harvey relief. Not only do they send 100 percent of the money, they will match what we send them.”

Money will be sent by Oct. 1.

“Thank you for whatever you can do,” the post noted. “They need our prayers.”









RAFFLING TUNDRA ROADIES

VFW Post No. 3166 will have a Labor Day raffle for two Tundra Roadies.

The post will open at noon on Monday, and the VFW’s hamburger and hot dog feed will start at 4 p.m.

The raffle drawing is between 5 and 6 p.m. Monday, and tickets are available at the VFW for $5 for one ticket or $20 for six tickets.









SPLATTER RUN

VFW Post No. 3166 in Liberal will be hosting the Last Splatter Run Sept. 16.

Registration is at noon. The entry fee is $35 per person, and additional targets are $10. The entry fee includes target and meal.

The first bike will go out at 2 p.m., with the last bike coming in at 5:15 p.m. Measuring will start at 5:30 p.m. Bikes and cages are welcome.

Sponsor for the Last Splatter Run is Conestoga Energy Partners. For more information, contact Jim “Sarge” Langley at 620-544-1786.