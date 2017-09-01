





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Car shows have become a staple of life on the High Plains. In May, Liberal plays host to the Yellow Brick Road Car Show, and for one Saturday in September, one Oklahoma Panhandle town grows a little bigger each year with its annual showing of classic rides. In 2016, the Hooker Car Show celebrated its 10th anniversary, and on Saturday, Sept. 9, the event will begin its second decade with the 11th edition. The show always takes place the first Saturday after Labor Day and is put on with the help of seven committee members. “Each of us is tasked with tiresome, tedious and physically demanding jobs,” said a statement on the show’s Web page, hookercarshow.com. “Our reward is seeing Glaydas Street in Downtown Hooker, Oklahoma, full to capacity with shining cars and happy faces. We take pride in our show and welcome feedback to help make it bigger and better for years to come.” Committee member Linda Martin said this year’s show may have some different activities, and while she may not be sure of that yet, she did add some favorites are back for this year. “We will have the kiddy cars here. We’ll have a big food court,” she said. “Some different vendors are coming this year. We’re looking for more cars. We’re getting a lot of responses from around the country. We’re looking for a lot more cars. It’s going to be a beautiful day.” More than $15,000 in cash and prizes was given away at the 2016 show, and Martin said she expects about the same for this year’s event. “Every penny that a sponsor gives us goes back either to the entrants or to the general public,” she said. “We have several businesses that are going to have drawings that are open to the public.” Several businesses will be giving away prizes throughout the day, which starts with the gates opening at 7 a.m., followed by the National Anthem at 9. “On The Move is going to have their grand opening that day,” Martin said. “They’re going to do free physical evaluations and also have a drawing.” Martin said other businesses will get in on the fun as well. “Jewelry Experience down at the corner here, I haven’t heard what their prize is going to be, but they do a merchant drawing too,” she said. “Awesome Nails always does about five gift certificates with a pedicure. There’s a lot of things that people can take part in and maybe win something.” For just a dollar, car show spectators can vote for their favorite car as the people’s choice winner. “You put the number of the car you like, your name on the other,” Martin said. “We’ll draw at the end of the show, and some lucky person will get $500 cash. We’ve got some really good sponsors which helps us with that over $15,000 worth of giveaways.” Awards will be given out at 4 p.m., and there will also be a gun raffle drawing at that time. Liberal’s RBC Band will take the stage on Hooker’s Broadway Street from 7 to 10 p.m. for a concert. Martin said these kinds of activities means the Hooker Car Show just keeps getting better every year. “It keeps rolling around a little faster too,” she said. “We’re trying to get everything put together. We do have a beautiful downtown, and that’s the whole reason for the whole day. We invite people in.” Martin said the show has a wide draw of people coming to the Panhandle to see cars. “I know we have somebody coming from Arizona,” she said. “He grew up here, and he comes almost every year. We had a guy come through from Washington one year. He had cousins in Guymon and a mother in Mooreland, and his cousins told him, ‘If you’re coming that weekend, bring your car.’ He put it in the car show and went on to see his mom after the show.” With each year, Martin said she thinks planning for the show is going get easier, but it doesn’t. “It’s so many different things that we have to think of and take care of in order to get permission from people to use their property and to get the word out that we are having it,” she said. “We always send out ‘save the date’ cards early. We have more than 500 on our mailing list now of people who’ve been here. We get those sent out in May, send out flyers. It kind of helps us cleaning up our mailing list if somebody’s moved and not left a forwarding address. It’s just a lot of things.” This weekend, the town of Kismet is hosting its annual Labor Day tradition with the Little World’s Fair. That town gets a great population boost from the yearly event. Hooker has a similar boost with its car show. Martin said the show’s committee is unsure of how big of a boost that is, though. “We were trying to decide on how many people are here that come into town,” she said. “Hooker has just a little more than 2,000 population, and we’d about settled on around 4,500, 5,000 people. We use three and a half blocks now for the cars, and the streets are full. We’ve got the half block of food court, and then we have another area in the block east that has some fundraisers and some homemade items that they want to sell. People come down for dinner, and they come down to see the show.” For those who have a little harder time getting round, golf carts will be available to help them get up and down Glaydas. “We provide those to give them to a way in,” Martin said. “We can drop off wherever they want, pick them up and take them back to their car when their ready.” Along with the committee, Martin said the Hooker Car Show gets help from the community and its residents, particularly youth groups. “FFA, they come in, and they keep the trash cans emptied,” she said. “They do tabulations on the votes. We have a computer system set up for them to help with that. We do a donation to their group for their help. The HALO group, Hispanic American Leadership Organization, has been really reliable. They come in. They help with the little kiddy cars. We have a lot of things that need moved around the day of the show and set up. They come in and help us with that. We just get a lot of cooperation from the town.” Martin did admit with the show getting bigger and bigger all the time, it does get a little easier to plan, but the huge list of things to do is what makes it a little more difficult. She added with the big draw the Hooker Car Show has, it is likewise attracting attention, of the positive variety, from many places. “People that come to our car show go to other car shows talking about our car show,” she said. “We’re really proud of that. We’ve been told it’s comfortable here. It’s relaxing. They have a really good time.”