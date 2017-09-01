





Pilots bailing out early



ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



PenAir flights will be departing Liberal ahead of schedule, but not in a good way. PenAir announced in August that the company was filing for bankruptcy and would cease service to Liberal and other communities. Instead of providing service until a new carrier is secured as originally stated, PenAir has announced they will cease all service Sept. 10, citing a mass exodus of pilots as the reason for the early departure. “This letter explains the circumstances giving rise to PenAir’s decision to cease service at Scottsbluff, Kearney, North Platte, Liberal, and Dodge City after Sept. 10, 2017,” an Aug. 31 letter from PenAir legal counsel Robert Cohn noted. “The cessation of service is due to extraordinary and unforeseen force majeure circumstances beyond PenAir’s control and beyond its ability to resolve – the precipitous massive loss of Saab-340 pilots and PenAir’s inability to replace them. As a result of the pilot resignations, totaling 17 pilot departures to date, it will be physically impossible for PenAir to continue to operate the Nebraska/Kansas flights beyond Sept. 10.” PenAir had filed notices to terminate essential air service (EAS) for Scottsbluff July 28, and then officially filed for a petition for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in court in Anchorage, Alaska Aug. 6. The company filed notices about terminating services at the Kearney, North Platte, Liberal, and Dodge City communities Aug. 7, Cohn’s letter noted. “At the time it filed these notices, PenAir fully intended to continue its EAS at the five communities in Nebraska and Kansas until a replacement carrier was selected and was in place to commence service,” Cohn’s letter noted. “Indeed, on Aug. 24, PenAir, through its bankruptcy counsel, advised counsel for the DOJ of PenAir’s commitment to continue to provide EAS at the Nebraska/Kansas communities until a replacement carrier was selected. However, there has been a massive exodus of Saab-340 pilots. As of today, a total of 17 PenAir Saab-340 pilots submitted resignation notices or have already left to work for other airlines. This unforeseen and significant loss of pilots is a force majeure event, totally beyond PenAir’s control, which effectively forecloses PenAir from funding enough pilots to continue the EAS services at these five communities. PenAir cannot operate aircraft without pilots.” PenAir had evaluated whether it could operate a reduced service, but ultimately determined that was not a workable solution. “We determined we could not do so without cannibalizing crews from other PenAir EAS flights, which would adversely impact other PenAir EAS services at other communities and run the risk of provoking more pilot departures, causing a further downward spiral,” Cohn’s letter noted. “PenAir’s Saab-2000 pilots are fully utilized and cannot be spared without impacting other critical services. Nor can PenAir transfer Saab-340 pilots from Alaska or Boston to Denver. Alaska pilots won’t move because they love the Alaska lifestyle and the fact that they are home every night. Boston needs every available pilot to maintain current EAS at the communities served by PenAir from Boston. PenAir is doing everything it can to enhance pilot retention.” PenAir will immediately notify the affected communities of its decision to cease service in the aforementioned communities, stop taking reservations for flights after Sept. 10, and begin refunds to passengers who paid for flights after that date, Cohn’s letter noted. “In conclusion, it should be noted PenAir has been a dedicated and reliable EAS provider since the very beginning of the EAS subsidy program,” Cohn’s letter noted. “PenAir has been an active participant in the EAS program since the 1980s. From our first EAS route until this week, PenAir had built a solid record of providing reliable service that earned it strong support from our EAS communities. For example, in the Order (DOT Order 2016- 4-10) reselecting PenAir to provide EAS service to Plattsburgh, Presque Isle and Bar Harbor, the Department noted the support from the communities for PenAir’s service. For example it observed as follows: ‘Mr. Chris Kreig, Airport Manager for Plattsburgh International Airport, submitted comments on behalf of Plattsburgh, supporting PenAir’s proposal. Mr. Kreig writes, ‘PenAir has provided reliable service to the residents of Northern New York...[and] continues to be a strong partner with the community.’ However, after petitioning for Chapter 11 protection, PenAir has experienced massive unanticipated pilot resignations. These extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances, which were beyond PenAir’s control and ability to resolve, are the direct cause of PenAir’s decision to cease the Nebraska/Kansas flights after Sept. 10.”