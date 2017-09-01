



Adopt a duck for a chance at $10k in prizes



ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



The Duck Race Festival draws a large crowd every year, and preparations are currently underway for this year’s festivities. “I’m excited to have it in Light Park again, it’s a great place to have it,” Liberal Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rozelle Webb said. “It worked out really well last year, and we’re looking forward to it again this year. We’ll also have more booths and games for everyone, and I’m looking forward to seeing people come out and have fun. Adopting a duck is fun, and it’s fun to go the race and see if you eventually have a winner. And the duck festival itself is just a fun day in the park for the whole family.” This year’s fun will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 in Light Park, and this is the 16th year for the duck race festival. Coordinators will again have the United Way Chili and Soup Cook-Off this year. The duck race itself will be at 2 p.m., and the total prize money for all the places will be $10,000 (1st place = $5,000; 2nd place = $2,000; 3rd place = $1,000; 4th place = $500; 5th place = $400; 6th place = $300; 7th place = $200; 8th place = $100; and Lucky Duck = $500). Those interested can adopt one duck for $10, purchase a 6-Quack for $50, or a Lucky Quack Pack for $100, and that has 13 ducks. Interested duck adopters can purchase ducks at a lot of different places, including the Chamber of Commerce office, the Big Duck when Chamber of Commerce staff brings it out, (which Webb staff will be doing soon). They can also be purchased at any local business that has a “Ducks Sold Here” sign, including Southern Office Supply, First National Bank, Brookdale-Liberal Springs, and a lot of other places in Liberal. There will also be a lot of activities for children and adults, and Webb said any organizations or business in town is invited to have a booth at the festival. If any business would like to have a booth there, they just need to call the Chamber of Commerce office here at 624-3855 and a spot will be reserved. Some of the activities for this year will include the Chuck-A-Duck, the race at Ducky Downs, the Duck Splat game, the firefighters’ water fight, the corporate trike races, bouncy houses, and the human foosball game will be back, along with tic-tac-toe. “And something that will be new will be Duck Bingo, and with that, we’ll give people a card when they come in, and they can fill it out at the different booths out at the park,” Webb said. “We’ll also have RapidFit Walk In, Waddle Out, and the Farmers Market will be joining us. It’s a great day to just have fun and at the same time, there’s usually about 2,000 people who come to the park, so it’s a good time to get your business’s name out there for all those people who come. It’s also a fun day for families to come out and enjoy the park.” Those interested in participating in the cook-off will need to contact United Way Director McKenzie Hood at 624-5400 for the registration form and the rules. Overall, Webb said, she is excited to see how this year’s event turns out, and also extended thanks to the many sponsors, including Brookdale-Liberal Springs, First National Bank, Mosaic, Seaboard Foods, Southgate 6 Cinema, United Rentals, Central Power Systems, Golden Plains Credit Union, National Beef, Southern Pioneer Electric, Squeaky Clean Car Wash, United Wireless, Electric Motor Service, Groendyke Transport, Scantlin’s Furniture, Southern Office Supply, Southwest Medical Center, and Versus Signs. Sponsors also include a group of insurance agents, including C. Dean Riney, Farm Bureau – Scott Kane, Farmers Insurance – Candi Prater, Shelter Insurance – Jose Lara, State Farm – Roger Crossman, and State Farm – Jerry Harding. “It went really well last year, and I hope it’s the same way this year. And then the Farmers Market has really expanded, so that’s also really great,” Webb said. “It’s great how we can get everyone who participates, and we appreciate everyone who supports it and comes out.”