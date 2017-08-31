





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



With Liberal having a large Hispanic population, the community and the culture are developing a heritage, and some of that heritage will be on display in September at the Baker Arts Center. Baker Director Toni Smith said she was recently approached by one of the center’s board members to see if she would be interested in putting together a Hispanic Heritage Exhibit. “I jumped at the chance,” she said. “At that time, Baker was one shy of a board member. We happened to contact Jeanette Vazquez, and she said yes. The board voted, so she became the new board member and has just put all of her efforts into helping us with this Hispanic Heritage.” Starting Friday and running through the entire month the exhibit will be at Baker, and Smith said many items will be part of the scenery at the center. “We have a lot of different styles from the old tradition of dress to the newer style quinceanera dresses to the colors, a lot of dresses, but we are getting a few of the men’s things,” she said. “We have the sombrero hats. We’ve got some pottery that has come in, some pictures, rugs, the traditional Hispanic rugs.” One particular item caught Smith’s attention. “It’s handmade hammocks, and they’re very fine thread,” she said. “They’re made for two people, so they’re huge, but very, very beautiful. We’re expecting some more pottery. We’re still getting everything in.” Smith said Vazquez said there is much in the way of heritage in the Spanish culture, but even Hispanics born in this country such as Vazquez are trying to capture it for themselves. “I think we all like to know about our own heritage and the different things that maybe our parents or grandparents had,” Smith said. The Baker director said the Hispanic exhibit is part of a continuing effort to represent all cultures in the area. “We at the Baker Arts Center are really trying that every person in Liberal and the surrounding communities know that they are welcome here,” she said. “By doing different cultural exhibits, it is hopefully opening the door to everyone in Southwest Kansas.” Smith said the items in the Hispanic Heritage Exhibit remind her of another set of art from Liberal’s Don Rash on Native Americans that was on display at the center. “Different Indian tribes did different kinds of beading and different colors of beading,” Smith said. “That’s kind of how you knew sometimes what tribe they were. The Hispanic people have kind of done their own. That’s what I think is neat about all of this. You start learning all the different dress. It’s just a fun thing to learn.” Overall, Smith said the talent levels of local Hispanics are fabulous. “Their handmade work is just outstanding,” she said. “One of the dresses that we have is hand painted even on the dress. Their talents are outstanding. They’re very, very talented. Whether it’s dresses that are handmade to dresses that are manufactured to some of the pottery, that is just phenomenal. I think they’re very talented in what they do.” Sept. 23, Baker will host a reception, open to the public, that Smith said is similar to a fashion show. “We will have a little bit of Spanish entertainment here,” she said. “It begins at 3 in the afternoon.” Smith said she is looking forward to the month of September and how Hispanic Heritage is received at the center. “I think this is going to be a phenomenal exhibit, and I’m very excited about it and the opportunity that Baker was given to do this,” she said.