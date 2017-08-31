





This year’s High Plains Music Festival will have some great talent for this year’s event, including Nashville female trio Post Monroe. According to member Whitney Duncan, however, the group was not originally a trio. “We actually met a couple years ago, Ashlee [Hewitt] and I, and we had been writing together for a little while and working together creatively and we had talked about being a trio, we were just missing that third person,” Duncan said. “We loved that three-part harmony. Then I met Shelby [McLeod] one day at Starstruck and we got to talking and she had actually come to town to sing and do some of her music. And then I suggested we all sing together, and then the first time we did, it was magic, it was amazing.” The trio has already been able to perform at some festivals and other venues (including a couple performances at the Grand Ole Opry), and all three agreed it will be exciting to be performing in Southwest Kansas for the first time. “We’ve actually been off the road for a couple months just recording, so we’re looking forward to playing some shows again and playing some of our new music,” Hewitt said. “Festivals are actually our favorite thing to play.” “Yeah I haven’t been either, I’m excited to click my heels!” McLeod added. “We for sure are always game to play at new places and new festivals going on, and that chance to go somewhere new, we’re always down with that.” Overall, all three said they are excited to perform at the festival. “I think our chemistry onstage is really special, and it’s so great the audience gets to see that,” Duncan said. “It’s one thing to listen to the music but then seeing it live and seeing us play off each other, that’s the best things.” “And since we’re playing a lot of new stuff, all of that is pretty fresh, and we’ll get to get some feedback, and it’s always awesome to see that,” McLeod added. All three also offered encouragement for people in the area to come to the festival and see all the acts. “We want the crowd to be as big as possible for everyone, so please come on out and see everyone!” Hewitt said. “We’re super pumped!” “Yeah, the more the merrier!” McLeod added. “We’re just super excited to visit, so check it out, we’re ready to go,” Duncan said.